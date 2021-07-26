North Point High School will be hosting a "Sports Information Night and Meet Coaches Night" on Monday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the North Point Eagles' Stadium.
All 22 sports that are offered throughout the school year will have tables set up inside Eagles' Stadium. Andy Shattuck, athletic director, and Scott Lush, vice principal of athletics, will begin the evening by reviewing eligibility and procedures to get involved in an of the athletic teams in any of the sports seasons: fall, winter and spring.
Visitors will have an opportunity to visit team tables and meet the coaches, get information on taking the ImPact test prior to the start of preseason conditioning practices, hear about season start dates, be introduced to the athletic boosters club and hear team-specific information from all of the coaches representing all of the sports teams at North Point. They will also be selling North Point gear, including T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and hats.