North Point quarterback Miles Goffe surveys the field during Friday night's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference game versus the hosting Huntingtown Hurricanes. The Eagles won by a final score of 24-0.
Photo by John Niswander
Huntingtown quarterback Evan Kuntz receives a shotgun snap during Friday night's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference game versus the visiting North Point Eagles, which won 24-0.
The North Point Eagles came into Huntingtown Friday night and made a statement on the Hurricanes’ senior night, riding a wave of momentum built over the last few weeks.
North Point (4-2) recorded its fourth straight win with a dominant 24-0 victory at Huntingtown (3-3) in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference battle.
“We knew anytime you go up against Huntingtown, you're going to be facing a well-coached football team that is fundamentally sound and controls the clock and football,” Eagles first-year head coach Bill Condo said. “Our defense came out hungry and played lights out.”
The Eagles got on the scoreboard late in the opening quarter with a seven-yard rushing touchdown from Tyrone Hudson Jr. to put the visitors in front for the remainder of the contest.
After a scoreless second quarter, North Point held a 7-0 edge going into the second half. Midway through the third quarter, Eagles kicker Peter Shields added a 24-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0.
The visitors would tack on two more rushing touchdowns courtesy of William Gray late in the third quarter and Kaleb Hart in the fourth before closing out the 24-0 victory.
“We tried some new things this week and wanted to try to get the ground game going and eventually we were able to do that,” Condo stated. “We have some key guys that stepped up in certain positions this week during practice, and moving forward, we want them to continue to do well.”
For Hurricanes head coach Paul Friel, he said he was proud of what his seniors have accomplished and the fight they continue to show this season.
“This senior class has had a lot of success winning SMAC and regional championships,” Friel said. “This year has been tough with a young team and a long list of injuries, but these seniors have kept the team fighting in every game and helped us pull off some comeback victories.”
This week is rivalry week in SMAC as the Eagles are scheduled to host St. Charles and Huntingtown will travel to Northern on Friday night.