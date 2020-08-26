Like their counterparts at high schools across the country, the North Point High School senior athletes did not have the chance to participate in the 2020 spring season, but five members of the Eagles' track team will continue their athletic prowess in college this fall.
North Point senior DeVion Bryant, the school's most accomplished runner during the indoor season last winter, signed his National Letter of Intent during the COVID-19 pandemic to attend Morgan State University, fittingly the site of the Maryland high school state outdoor track & field championships each spring in most years.
Bryant excelled in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs during the indoor season, taking both the SMAC and 3A East Region title in the 800, and he was second in that event at the state meet. Overall, he won five region titles and finished second at the state meet three times and he was a key member of the 1,600 relay.
Shantia Creek-Barrett, who excelled in field events in the winter and spring and was among the best discus and shot put throwers in the state throughout her prep career with the Eagles, will be competing for Queens University in North Carolina. Like many freshmen, however, Creek-Barrett will not actually be attending classes this fall.
"It was difficult not being able to have a spring outdoor season," Creek-Barrett said. "I was really looking forward to reaching some of my goals for the discus and shot put. I wanted to win another SMAC and region and state title. I had a lot more success than I expected. I surprised myself. I just never expected to do that well."
Dori'an Cheney, the 3A East Region champion in the high jump (5-0) and the runner-up in that event at the SMAC Championships and 3A State Indoor Championships (5-2), is heading to Goucher College in Baltimore. Taylor Poole is heading to Roanoke College, while Masia Vicente headed further north to the University of New Haven in Connecticut.
"I was very fortunate to have great coaches at North Point," Cheney said. "Coach Hall and coach Makle were both very instrumental in my success. The key to the high jump is just being consistent. You have to be consistent and always work on improving your technique."
North Point track coach Debbie Hall commended her seniors for their efforts and diligence to continue their academic and athletic prowess in college. Bryant is the lone Eagles' track star to land a division-I scholarship, but Hall is impressed with the number of her former athletes who will be heading to college this fall to compete.
"The group of seniors we had this year were driven, hard-working and successful," Hall said. "They kept breaking their own personal records and then having to re-set their goals for future meets during the season. We had some great senior leaders this year. I feel bad they did not get to have an outdoor season last spring."
During her career at North Point, Poole competed in the 55, 300 and 800 relay during the indoor season and in the 100, 200 in outdoor and was a member of the Eagles' school record 48.88 in the 400 relay. Vicente ran cross country and competed in the 800 and on the 3,200 relay.