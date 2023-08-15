North Point High School volleyball players participate in an intra-squad scrimmage at the latter portion of their first full day of practice under first-year coach and alumna Toniya Scott on Monday afternoon.
North Point High School sophomore Nadiya Johnson goes up for a kill during the Eagles' intra-squad scrimmage on the team's first full day of practice under first-year coach and former player Toniya Scott.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
North Point High School first-year head volleyball coach Toniya Scott gives some last-minute instructions during the latter stages of Monday's first full day of practice for the Eagles.
Inside the spacious gymnasium where she once played and spent the two previous years as the junior varsity coach, North Point High School alumna Toniya Scott oversaw her first practice as the Eagles' head coach earlier this week while her players were oblivious to the heavy thunderstorms that passed by outside.
Scott, a 2016 North Point alum who later played for Division II national champion Johnson & Wales University, had spent the two previous seasons as a volleyball assistant coach under Sarah Hicks. But this fall sports season the two have traded places, with Hicks, a mother of two young children ages 2 and 4, now the junior varsity coach.
"I learned so much the past two years as the assistant coach working with Sarah," Scott said after Monday's practice. "It gave me so much more of an insight of what it takes to be a coach. It's a whole different perspective than when you're a player. But this group of girls is talented and they learn quickly and most of them are young."
Among the more prominent returning players this fall is sophomore Nadiya Johnson, an outside hitter who recently competed in the open level bid-only division at GJNC in Chicago and has already been invited to the USAV National Training Development Program U16 team for fall and winter series in Colorado Springs, Col., and Anaheim, Calif., for training at the Olympic training facilities there.
"I think it would be unfair to say that we're building the team around her," Scott said of Johnson, who has been playing club with Metro 15. "She's a very talented player and she's going to be prominent in all of our matches. We have a lot of really good young players on this team and most of them were here last year and we've added a few freshmen that can step right in and help."
North Point will open its season on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Crofton and then face perennial Southern Maryland Athletic Conference powerhouse Northern the next night. Fittingly, Northern defeated Crofton when the two teams met in the 3A state semifinals last fall, although the Patriots were then upended in the state finals by North Hagerstown.