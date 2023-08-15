Inside the spacious gymnasium where she once played and spent the two previous years as the junior varsity coach, North Point High School alumna Toniya Scott oversaw her first practice as the Eagles' head coach earlier this week while her players were oblivious to the heavy thunderstorms that passed by outside.

Scott, a 2016 North Point alum who later played for Division II national champion Johnson & Wales University, had spent the two previous seasons as a volleyball assistant coach under Sarah Hicks. But this fall sports season the two have traded places, with Hicks, a mother of two young children ages 2 and 4, now the junior varsity coach.


  

twitter:@TedSoMdNews