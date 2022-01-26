In what proved to be a busy evening for some and a quiet night for others, the North Point High School wrestling team earned a pair of home victories on Tuesday evening by downing both Calvert and Great Mills in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference triangular meet.
North Point opened the card by trouncing Great Mills 72-6, and later capped it by defeating Calvert 61-12. The Cavaliers earned the split on Jan. 25 by besting the Hornets 54-24, although Calvert owned a modest 12-point advantage heading into the final three matches. Of the 42 potential matches on Tuesday, 24 actually occurred amid several vacant weight classes.
"I thought our guys did a really good job tonight," said North Point wrestling coach Wilbur Leonard. "We've been able to fill almost all of the weight classes and a couple of the guys had the chance to wrestle two matches tonight. Our goal each week is to keep improving and then aim for the team titles at SMAC and regions and hope we have some wrestlers win SMAC individual titles and do well in regions and states."
Several North Point wrestlers recorded a pair of victories on Tuesday, most of them in actual matches and several others via forfeit. Dylan Robey (106 pounds) won his first match against Great Mills via pin then second against Calvert by forfeit. Gable Pauole (126), Conner Huff (138) and Aidan Rivenburg (145) all recorded a pair of pins. Jordan Mack (220) won one match via pin and the other via forfeit while Sofia Gerstman (113) posted a pair of forfeit victories.
Calvert sophomore Brian Davis (120) recorded pins in both of his matches on Tuesday, while Liam Koppers (152) posted a pin against North Point. Cavaliers Cornell Johnson (220) and Cortez Johnson (285) both recorded wins against Great Mills, but setbacks against North Point. Alex Moran (145) and Noah Jenkins (195) both posted victories against Great Mills.
"Considering that we're young and we missed all of last year, I'm happy that we came away with the split tonight," said Calvert coach Matt Bancroft. "i think the guys have been working really hard in the room all season. We're young and we just don't have a lot of experience. But they have definitely been putting in the work and learning quickly all season."
Great Mills may have come away without a team victory on Tuesday, but Hornets' coach Carl Van Dunk was hardly dismayed by the outcome. Wilton Vergara (152) was the bright spot for Great Mills, posting a pair of matches, and heavyweight Jocelyn Cacek, a 2020 girls' state champion, competed in a pair of matches against male rivals.
"This is a young team and we're definitely rebuilding," Van Dunk said. "Our goals all season have been to keep improving. I like the effort that I'm getting. We just don't have a lot of wrestling experience. Some of our guys can place at SMAC, regions and states and Jocelyn is looking forward to getting down to 237 [pounds] so she can defend her state title."