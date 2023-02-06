North Point High School's Gable Pauole, left, battles with Huntingtown's Jet Cramer for early position in their 132-pound match on Feb. 2. Gable eventually won the match via 7-0 decision and the Eagles upended the Hurricanes 44-25 to claim the match and the SMAC regular season title.
Coaches and wrestlers on the North Point High School wrestling team gather around the ceremonial plaque for capturing the SMAC regular season title after the Eagles downed Huntingtown 44-25 last Thursday evening.
North Point High School senior Connor Huff gains control of Huntingtown's Hayden Kelly in their 160-pound match on Feb. 2. Huff won the match via 9-2 decision to remain undefeated on the season and the Eagles defeated the Hurricanes 44-25 to garner the SMAC regular season title.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Last Thursday evening, Feb. 2, when the visiting North Point wrestling team topped host Huntingtown 44-25 to garner the SMAC regular season crown, its two top seniors both eschewed a prolonged immediate celebration to focus on some loftier goals in the near future.
North Point seniors Connor Huff (32-0) and Aiden Riverburg (31-1) both eclipsed the 100-win plateau last month and both recorded a victory Feb. 2 when the Eagles secured the SMAC wrestling title by upending the host Hurricanes. But both Huff and Rivenburg quickly dismissed their own triple-digit milestones to focus on their quests for state titles next month.
Rivenburg, who attained his 100th career victory one week earlier in a match against Great Mills, provided the Eagles with a pivotal victory last Thursday at the midway point of their match with the Hurricanes. Rivenburg (145) pinned Huntingtown's Shane Lang in the first 20 seconds of the first round to give the Eagles a 21-15 lead through the first seven matches.
"The 100 wins and the SMAC championship are nice," said Rivenburg, who recently signed his National Letter of Intent with Davis & Elkins College. "But this is just the beginning. We want to win the SMAC team title and then I want to win states. This is the last chance for me and Connor and the other seniors to get it."
Huff, who notched his 100th victory about one week before Rivenburg reached the triple-digit plateau, was able to grind out a gritty 9-2 victory over Huntingtown's Hayden Kelly in their 160-pound match. Huff, who remained undefeated on the season and currently rates as the top Maryland wrestler in his weight class, mirrored Rivenburg's assessment of the upcoming postseason matches.
"We've been putting in the work all season," Huff said. "But we're just getting started. Our goals all season have been to win SMAC and region and then get to states. We have a lot of really good younger wrestlers on the team. I want to win states this year. But I'm looking forward to seeing what these guys can do over the next few years."
On a night when 13 of the 14 weight classes were contested - North Point won the only forfeit at 120 pounds - the two squads battled through a contest that was considerably closer than the final score indicated. Huff, Rivenburg and Gable Paoule posted key victories for the Eagles, but Huntingtown's Danny Smith (113), Ty Montgomery (138), Tyler Hayden (152) and also posted solid victories for the Hurricanes
"Overall, ti was a good match between two very good teams," said Huntingtown coach Nate Fowler. "There were a lot of very close matches tonight and the teams are a lot closer than the final score showed. We know we'll see them again at SMAC Championships next weekend at La Plata and hopefully we'll have a few guys get through to states."