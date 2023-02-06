Last Thursday evening, Feb. 2, when the visiting North Point wrestling team topped host Huntingtown 44-25 to garner the SMAC regular season crown, its two top seniors both eschewed a prolonged immediate celebration to focus on some loftier goals in the near future.

North Point seniors Connor Huff (32-0) and Aiden Riverburg (31-1) both eclipsed the 100-win plateau last month and both recorded a victory Feb. 2 when the Eagles secured the SMAC wrestling title by upending the host Hurricanes. But both Huff and Rivenburg quickly dismissed their own triple-digit milestones to focus on their quests for state titles next month.


