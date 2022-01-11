Despite missing a pair of starters, the Northern High School boys basketball team got plenty of production from two players who provided complementary roles on Monday en route to a 76-66 victory over visiting Patuxent High in the first Southern Maryland Athletic Conference game of the new year for both squads.
Northern (1-3 overall, 1-3 in the SMAC) was without 6'8" senior center Jon Salo on Monday, but 6'7" senior Danny Nisson and 5'7" junior Trey Smith ably filled the void. After watching the Panthers close out the third quarter on an extended 18-4 run to forge a tepid 51-49 lead heading to the fourth quarter, the Patriots opened the final frame with two pivotal, decisive runs.
"We knew it was going to be a good chance for our reserves to step up and play a big role for us tonight," said Northern coach Torrence Oxendine, whose squad will travel to rival Huntingtown this evening. "A lot of guys made contributions. We started the fourth quarter and then we didn't let up."
During a game that saw numerous runs from both teams, Patuxent forged a 10-2 lead in the opening three minutes. But Northern rallied to draw even at 15-all before the Panthers ended the opener with a 17-15 lead. Smith played a key role in the Patriots' ability to claim a 39-31 halftime lead by hitting a pair of three-point field goals in the second quarter.
"Once I hit the first couple of three-pointers, I knew I was going to have a good night shooting," said Smith, who finished the contest with 18 points. "But I also know I need to get everyone involved in the offense. We were able to execute really well in the fourth quarter and get to the basket."
Smith again made his presence known with a three-pointer early in the third quarter that lifted the Patriots to a 45-33 lead. But again the Panthers had an answer. Carter Raynor, Toby Somerville and Anthony Johnson each scored more than once as the Patuxent closed out the third quarter with an 18-4 run to take a 51-49 advantage heading to the final frame.
Northern responded by opening the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run then moments later closed out a decisive 14-2 run with another three-pointer from Smith and two layups each from Nisson and Tayshaun Johnson for a 70-54 lead. Patuxent chipped away over the last three minutes, but the Panthers never seriously threatened to overtake the hosts.
"We got into foul trouble early and we went to our bench and a lot of those guys just did not step up," said Patuxent coach Jeremy Kurutz. "Northern was able to do a better job rebounding and they got some easy buckets in the fourth quarter. We haven't been able to have a lot of practices, but I guess everybody is in the same boat."
Despite his height, Nisson had not played varsity basketball prior to this season and had not played organized basketball since middle school while shifting much of his attention to golf. On Monday, Nisson was an impact on the boards on both ends of the floor and was able to get several easy buckets in the fourth quarter to enable to Patriots to gain a commanding lead.