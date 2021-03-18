Roughly two weeks after they faced one another in a pair of scrimmages, the Huntingtown High School boys and girls soccer teams will travel to Northern next Thursday for consecutive contests that will certainly highlight the county’s preeminent rivalry in nearly every sport.
In last Tuesday’s scrimmages at Huntingtown, the Hurricanes boys soccer team edged Northern 2-1, then the Patriots girls followed with a 5-1 victory over their rivals. The boys’ scrimmage was contentious, especially in a scoreless first half when both teams played their starters. Now their respective coaches are eager to see them clash for the entire 80 minutes.
“I’m looking forward to heading over there to play them,” said Huntingtown boys’ soccer coach Charlie Russell. “The scrimmage was really intense. We had the chance to get a lot of our guys into the game. It’s always fun playing against Northern. They have a very good team and a lot of their guys grew up playing with a lot of our guys.”
Northern coach John Rossi concurred, noting the competitive nature of last Tuesday’s scrimmage set the tone for a pivotal clash of longtime rivals next Thursday in Owings.
“They came out and dominated the first 10, 15 minutes and then our guys played well the next 15, 20 minutes,” Rossi said. “Those are two very good teams. I think both teams had the chance to see what the other team could do. We had the chance to get a lot of our reserves into the game in the second half. It was a a very good game and we’re looking forward to having them come to our place.”
In the girls’ game that followed, the outcome was decided early as Northern senior Rachel Deresky, a Vanderbilt University recruit and recent selection to the High School All-American game, scored three goals in 72 minutes of playing time. Huntingtown opted to use its reserves far more freely, with Division I prospect Shawna Ganley and others playing varying positions.
“We always look forward to playing against Huntingtown,” Deresky said. “It’s always a very competitive game. I thought we played well in the scrimmage, but I expect the game next week will be a lot tougher. They have a lot of really good players. It’s always close and they’re definitely our biggest rivals.”
As most onlookers would attest, in recent years the showdown between the Huntingtown and Northern girls soccer teams in the 3A South Region tournament was basically a state final match. The remainder of the tournament is often anticlimactic and in each of the past two years the Patriots have made quick work of their state semifinal and final foes, with Deresky scoring four times in the state title game in the fall of 2019.
Ganley also expects a much closer contest in Thursday’s rematch at Northern. A member of the Maryland Elite 18U squad that practices at the Calverton School and includes Northern senior Kylie Dunbollian, Ganley is among the county’s Division I prospects who have yet to commit to a college this fall and she and fellow seniors Clara Drummond, Lacey Garner, Katy Pryzbocki and Logan Godfrey will be key to upending the Patriots.
“I’m really looking forward to playing them over there,” said Ganley, whose team edged Calvert, 3-2, on a her header late in regulation. “They are definitely our biggest rivals. We have had some really good games with them in the past three years. It’s just great that we get to have a season, especially my senior year.”
