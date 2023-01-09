When they dove into the pool at the Hall Aquatic Center last Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, for their first meet back since the holiday break, swimmers from Northern High School and were essentially looking to take the first strokes toward potential postseason success next month.

Northern's boys edged North Point 139-127 while making quick work of Wetlake 179-37, while the Eagles' boys downed the Wolverines 189-38. On the girls side Northern pulled away from North Point 179-94 and toppled Westlake 190-15 while the Eagles girls topped the Wolverines 187-18.


