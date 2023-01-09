Northern High School junior Aspen Gallaudet dives into the pool for the anchor leg of the girls' 400-yard freestyle relay last Thursday afternoon at the Hall Aquatic Center. Gallaudet and the Patriots cruised past North Point and Westlake in the double dual meet.
Northern High School swimmers Mary Kathryn Stum, Alexia Zaidi, Aspen Gallaudet and Lyla Smith combined to capture both the 200-yard medley relay and 400 freestyle relay last Thursday afternoon to lead the Patriots to victories over North Point at Westlake in the double dual meet.
Northern High School senior swimmer Alexia Zaidi dives into the pool for the final leg of the girls' 200-yard medley relay after watching junior teammate Aspen Gallaudet touch the wall. Northern won that event to open the meet and later capped the meet by taking the 400 free relay en route to upending North Point and Westlake in a double dual meet at the Hall Aquatic Center.
When they dove into the pool at the Hall Aquatic Center last Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, for their first meet back since the holiday break, swimmers from Northern High School and were essentially looking to take the first strokes toward potential postseason success next month.
Northern's boys edged North Point 139-127 while making quick work of Wetlake 179-37, while the Eagles' boys downed the Wolverines 189-38. On the girls side Northern pulled away from North Point 179-94 and toppled Westlake 190-15 while the Eagles girls topped the Wolverines 187-18.
Northern senior Alexia Zaidi and juniors Aspen Gallaudet, Lyla Smith and Mary Kathryn Stum combined to open the meet by taking the 200-yard medley relay (2:01.91) and later that same quartet capped the meet by capturing the 400 free relay (4:06.77). It was a fitting end to a double dual meet for a group aiming to peak next month.
"Other than the relays, I was in a couple of new events," said Gallaudet, who captured both the 200 IM (2:22.69) and the 100 free (58.55). "Really, I was just hoping to break 2:30 in the IM since it was my first meet back from the break. I thought I did pretty good in the 100 free. Our relays were very good tonight. We want to defend our title and break our record at SMAC."
In addition to Gallaudet taking a pair of individual events, Zaidi prevailed in both the 100 backstroke (1:04.97) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.78). Smith and Stum were one-two in the 50 free, while Smith won the 100 butterfly (1:04.44) handily and Stum prevailed in the 200 free (2:15.20). Sophomore Carly Damon was second in the 200 IM and freshman Audrey Randolph was second in the 200 free.
"I was happy with my times in both the 50 free and 200 free," Stum said. "But I'm really excited about our relays. We want to be able to go to SMAC and defend our title in the 400 free relay and drop time from last year."
Things were far more contentious among the boys' swimmers as Northern edged North Point while both made quick work of Westlake. North Point's 200 medley relay (1:53.30) of seniors Laron Davis, Daniel Madigan and Nicholas Ford and freshman Emmanuel Pearson prevailed by nearly three seconds in the opening event, although later it was Northern freshman Mason Mudd, sophomore Charlie Puttlitz and juniors Steven Busch and Nathan Mehls who capped the meet by taking the 400 free relay (3:48.99) over the prior Eagles' quartet.
Ford captured the 200 free (2:13.87) for the Eagles, then Puttlitz prevailed in the 200 IM (2:14.59) for the Patriots. Davis took the 50 free (23.66) for North Point, but Mudd captured the 100 fly (1:01.31) for the Patriots. Puttlitz took the 100 free (54.70) and Busch dominated the 500 free (5:42.98) for Northern, but later Madigan and Pearson were one-two in the 100 breast to bring the Eagles within striking distance heading into the final relay.