Members of the Northern High School boys indoor track & field team gather on the podium with the ceremonial trophy after the Patriots captured the Maryland 3A state title on Wednesday evening at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.
Members of the Northern High School girls indoor track & field team gather on the podium with the ceremonial trophy after the Patriots captured the 3A state title on Wednesday evening at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.
Northern High School’s Annie Campbell, left, and Gabby Cope proudly display their medals after the tandem finished one-two in the 3A girls shot put to help lead the Patriots to the Maryland state 3A girls indoor track & field title at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex on Wednesday.
Chopticon High School's Mason Hoover, Dominic Longabardi, Bryce Dufrene and Weston Carr are all smile after the Braves' quartet combined to capture the 3A boys state title in the 3,200 relay on Wednesday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
North Point High School seniors Antoine Spencer and Makai Young and juniors Xavier Lalanne and Jayden Hall are all smiles after the Eagles’ quartet captured the 4A state title in the boys’ 800-meter relay on Wednesday afternoon at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.
Leonardtown High School junior Elena Blodnikar proudly holds her gold medal after capturing the 4A state title in the girls’ 3,200-meter run on Wednesday afternoon at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.
Great Mill High School senior KaVon Turner, center, captured his heat of the 3A Boys 55 dash and finished second in the final on Wednesday afternoon in the 4A/3A State Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex
Chopticon High School junior anchor Weston Carr heads into the final lap of the boys 3,200-meter run during the Maryland 3A state championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Wednesday. Carr, Mason Hoover, Dominic Longabardi and Bryce Dufrene combined to complete the distance in 8:05.29 to provide the Braves with the state title in that event.
Northern High School junior Noelle Blackman heads into the final lap of the girls’ 1,600-meter relay on Wednesday afternoon in the 4A/3A state championship meet at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex. Blackman and her teammates finished second and that event as the Patriots captured the overall girls 3A state team title.
Staff photos by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
After forging comfortable victories in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championships and then later attaining region titles, the Northern High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams both put the finishing touches on their stellar winter season by capturing the 3A state indoor titles on Wednesday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.
Northern’s boys and girls had both benefited from a combination of depth and quality to capture the SMAC and region titles, then on Wednesday both were on display again as the Patriots garnered a pair of state titles at the same venue where they had attained SMAC supremacy. On Wednesday, however, their depth was paramount as the Patriots won both team titles while boasting the grand sum of one individual state champion.
Northern’s girls collected a total of 60 points to edge past Howard County squads Mount Hebron (49) and River Hill (42), while SMAC schools Huntingtown and Great Mills earned five points each. On the boys’ side, Northern earned 39.5 points to nip Mervo (37) and Thomas Johnson High (34) for the crown, while SMAC schools Chopticon (14), Great Mills (9) and Huntingtown (2) also competed.
“This really was a total team effort, on both the boys and girls side,” said Northern coach Josh Dawson. “We had a lot of really good individual efforts and our relays were excellent. If I could pinpoint anything, it was the field events. Our two girls [Annie Campbell and Gabby Cope] finished first and second in shot to get 18 points and our boys finished second and third to give us 14 points. We don’t win without those points.”
Northern senior Annie Campbell claimed the 3A state title in the shot put (38-03) and junior teammate Gabby Cope (36-09) finished second. The Patriots quartet of Mia Halbert, Gayle Henderson, Iyanna Mackall and Noelle Blackman combined to take second in the girls’ 1,600 relay (4:08.81) although that group was in the slower heat.
Northern sophomore Moxie Dyro and Ella Meccia finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 3,200, while senior Trinity Maurice finished fifth in the high jump and sixth in the 55 hurdles and Gentry Bowie was sixth in both the 800 and the 1,600. Henderson and Blackman were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 300.
Northern’s boys also benefited from various field events on Wednesday. Seniors Bradley Jenkins and Jason Snyder finished second and third, respectively, in the shot put. Patriots Jason Tuck, Ragiariki Lewis, Camden Glaubitz and Miles Halbert combined to take fourth in the 800 relay, while Tuck, Joshua Wilson, Lewis and Glaubitz combined to place fifth in the 1,600 relay.
Leonardtown High School junior Elena Blodnikar joined Campbell as the only individual state winners representing SMAC schools. Blodnikar, the 4A Girls State Cross Country champion last fall, captured the 4A state title in the 3,200 (11:12.30) by overhauling Bethesda-CC sophomore Ani Bailin in the straightaway of the bell lap.
“I wanted to go out and get a sense for how the race was going early,” said Blodnikar, who plans to play girls’ lacrosse for the school this spring. “I was just biding my time through the first mile then I decided to pick it up a little. Going into the bell lap, I was right on her [Bailin], but I went inside of her on the far turn and then finished up with a lot of confidence.”
A pair of boys’ relays accounted for the other two state champions from SMAC schools. The Chopticon 3,200 relay of Mason Hoover, Dominic Longobardi, Bryce Dufrene and Weston Carr captured the boys 3A state title in that event and later the North Point quartet of seniors Antoine Spencer and Makai Young and juniors Xavier Lalanne and Jayden Hall combined to win the 4A state title in the 800 relay. Spencer also finished third in the 4A boys 55-meter dash final.
Great Mills senior KaVon Turner won his heat of the 3A boys 55-meter dash then finished a solid second in the final while stopping the timer in 6.44 seconds. Turner, who is headed to Frostburg State University for track this fall, was pleased with how the winter season went and is eager for the outdoor season at hand.
“I’m super proud of what I was able to accomplish this winter,” Turner said. “My goal was to reach the 55 final and drop time. I was happy with my start and I thought I finished well. I could not have asked for a better indoor season. Now I’m excited for outdoor. I want to focus on the 100 and 200 and see what our four-by-one relay can do.”