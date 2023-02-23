After forging comfortable victories in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championships and then later attaining region titles, the Northern High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams both put the finishing touches on their stellar winter season by capturing the 3A state indoor titles on Wednesday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.

Northern’s boys and girls had both benefited from a combination of depth and quality to capture the SMAC and region titles, then on Wednesday both were on display again as the Patriots garnered a pair of state titles at the same venue where they had attained SMAC supremacy. On Wednesday, however, their depth was paramount as the Patriots won both team titles while boasting the grand sum of one individual state champion.


