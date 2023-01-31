When the numerous Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams gathered for the annual SMAC indoor track and field championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Saturday morning, Northern High School coach Josh Dawson was cautiously optimistic that his boys and gird could attain their goals of claiming both titles. Turned out that caution probably wasn't necessary.

Northern's boys accumulated 115 points to nearly double runner-up Chopticon (61) as Calvert (56), North Point (55) and Huntingtown (53) rounded out the top five. The Patriots' girls were equally as dominant, collecting 125 points to finish well clear of runner-up North Point (72), followed by Leonardtown (69) and Patuxent (49), as Huntingtown and Westlake tied for fifth with 39 points each.


