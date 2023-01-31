Coaches and athletes on the Northern High School girls indoor track team gather around the ceremonial plaque bestowed upon them after the Patriots captured the SMAC Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday morning at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Coaches and athletes on the Northern High School girls indoor track team gather around the ceremonial plaque bestowed upon them after the Patriots captured the SMAC Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday morning at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Coaches and athletes on the Northern High School boys indoor track team gather around the ceremonial plaque bestowed upon the winners after the Patriots captured the SMAC Indoor Track & Field Championships last Saturday morning at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Female runners from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference break at the start of the girls' 800-meter run on Saturday morning during the SMAC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex. Leonardtown sophomore Emily Maury, second from right, eventually won the event in 2 minutes, 24.07 seconds.
North Point High School freshman Veloza Reign successfully completes the anchor leg of the Eagles' 800 meter relay (1:46.52) to capture the SMAC Indoor Track & Field Championship on Saturday morning at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
When the numerous Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams gathered for the annual SMAC indoor track and field championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Saturday morning, Northern High School coach Josh Dawson was cautiously optimistic that his boys and gird could attain their goals of claiming both titles. Turned out that caution probably wasn't necessary.
Northern's boys accumulated 115 points to nearly double runner-up Chopticon (61) as Calvert (56), North Point (55) and Huntingtown (53) rounded out the top five. The Patriots' girls were equally as dominant, collecting 125 points to finish well clear of runner-up North Point (72), followed by Leonardtown (69) and Patuxent (49), as Huntingtown and Westlake tied for fifth with 39 points each.
"This is always the goal," Dawson said. "But I can't say it's the expectation since there is a lot of good competition in SMAC. We've had a very good season up to this point, so our goal was to get the boys and girls SMAC titles today. But we knew it was going to be tough. We go to the Armory [in Baltimore] for regionals then come back here for states [Feb. 21-22] and see how we fare."
On Saturday morning in the SMAC Championships at the Sportsplex, Northern's boys and girls clearly did quite well. Senior Gayle Henderson won the 500-meter dash (1:20.35), sophomore Moxie Dyro captured the 3,200 (11:44.66), senior Annie Campbell took the shot put (37-09.50) very narrowly over junior teammate Gabby Cope (37.09.25) and the Patriots' quartet of Kadee Thompson, Henderson, Noelle Blackmon and Mia Halbert combined to take the 1,600 relay (4:16.97).
"My strategy today was just to sit behind [Leonardtown junior] Elena [Blodnikar] most of the race," Dyro said of her mild upset victory in the 3,200. "She's fast, so I didn't want to move too soon on her. But I felt pretty good the whole way around there. Our [3,200] relay was good, too. We finished second in that event."
Northern's boys were equally as strong on Saturday. Junior Jordan Tuck won the 500 (1:06.79) narrowly over Chopticon junior Weston Carr. Senior Gavin Stevens prevailed in the 1,600 (4:31.26) with Leonardtown junior Peter Imhof and Calvert senior Jack Hartsig a close second and third, respectively. Senior Ragiariki Lewis triumphed in the 55 hurdles (7.76) and junior Nathan Chaney took the triple jump (43-00).
Northern's quartet of Tuck, senior Camden Claubitz, sophomore Miles Halbert and Lewis combined to take the 800 relay (1:32.40) and the Patriots group of junior Connor Yacomeni, Tuck, Halbert and junior Joshua Wilson would later put the exclamation point on the boys' title by capturing the 1,600 relay (3:33.53).
On the girls' side, other SMAC champions included Patuxent senior Taisiya Reid in the 55 (7.32) and the high jump (5-02.00), North Point sophomore Cohren Corbin captured the 300 (40.33), Blodnikar won the 1,600 (5:11.82), North Point senior Corinne Ball took the 55 hurdles (8.66), La Plata sophomore Bryannah Smith won the long jump (16-06) and Westlake's A'Marah Parrish captured the triple jump (34-01.25).
Other SMAC champs on the boys side included Great Mills senior KaVon Turner in the 55 (6.46), North Point senior Antoine Spencer in the 300 (34.86), Chopticon junior Dominic Logobardi in the 800 (2:02.77), Braves' senior Bryce Dufrene prevailed in the 3,200 (10-01.07), Huntingtown junior Xavier Dailey won the high jump (6-02), McDonough junior Kemond Felder captured the long jump (20-11) and La Plata junior Willie Washington took the shot put (46-03.75).
Chopticon's quartet of junior Nick Watson, Logobardi, Carr and Dufrene combined to take the boys' 3,200 relay (8:27.10), while Calvert's senior group of Hartsig, Bryce Webster, London Wood and David Rodenhaver finished second in that event.