On May 12, as overcast skies and occasional showers christened the second day of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships at Westlake High School, it was numerous athletes from Northern High School that were able to shine through amid the varying conditions.
Northern's boys accumulated 146.5 points to finish well clear of runner-up Huntingtown (115) and North Point (106), while the Patriots girls collected 134 points to top Leonardtown (114) and North Point (96) to give the Owings school a sweep of the team titles. Now athletes from those squads have their sights set on potential state titles later this month at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
For a handful of the Northern track runners, last Thursday's second day of the SMAC championships could not have been more fitting. One day earlier, seniors Tyler Baskett, Cason Bradford, Nathan Jacobs, Destiny Lewis and Leah Powell all signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic prowess at the collegiate level, four of them specifically for track and field.
One day after she signed her letter to attend Delaware State University on a track scholarship, Powell did her part to help the Patriots' girls garner the SMAC title by winning the 100-meter dash (12.51 seconds) and later senior teammate Kacie Hoyle added to the points total by taking the 400 (59.04). Both were also key parts of relays that day and quick to embark on future outings.
"I was so happy to be able to win the 100," Powell said. "It just meant so much to win an individual SMAC title my senior year. Our team won the state indoor title, but it means so much to win an individual title at SMAC and help us win. I'm hoping to keep dropping time and place in the top three at regions and states."
North Point senior Kevin Collins won the boys' 100 (11.00) and 200 (21.83) and was part of the Eagles' 400-meter relay (42.57) that not only prevailed but shattered a SMAC record that had stood since 2001. Huntingtown's Domenion Jacobs took the boys 110 hurdles (15.33), while Northern's Ragiariki Lewis claimed the 300 hurdles (39.54).
Huntingtown senior Thomas Foulkes solidified his status as the top distance runner in SMAC by claiming both the 1,600 (4:22.48) and the 3,200 (9:45.43). Foulkes bested Chopticon's Mason Hoover by less than a second in the 1,600 on Thursday, two days after drawing clear from Northern's Gavin Stevens by nearly 10 seconds in the 3,200.
"The 1,600 did not go at all like I expected," Foulkes said. "Mason and Weston [Carr] both went out really fast and they basically carried me through some really fast splits. I wanted to bide my time a little more, but I didn't want them to get too far away. But by the third lap I knew I could win it. I thought I ran my best race of the season in the 3,200. I knew Gavin would be on the front, so I just saved myself for the last 400."
Leonardtown High School senior Parker O'Brien captured the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship in the girls' 1,600-meter run (5:17.47). For good measure, O'Brien returned later that afternoon to claim the 800 title as well, while Great Mills senior Cooper Brotherton captured the 3,200 (11:37.93).
North Point's Corinne Ball took both the girls' 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Northern's Gabby Cope captured the discus throw and La Plata senior Emma Vanden Berg took the shot put. Huntingtown's Adam Szatanek and Aidan Walker finished one-two in the shot put then Walker and Szatanek placed one-two in the discus.
Northern's Daniel Cooley won the boys' high jump, while Leonardtown's Dylan Countiss took the girls' high jump. Cooley also won the boys' triple jump and Ball completed an individual hat trick by taking the girls' triple jump.
Patuxent High School’s Noah Gill captured the Boys long jump title (20 feet, 4.75 inches), while St. Charles High School's Tristen Clark (16 feet, 7.25 inches) was the girls long jump champion.
North Point's boys won the 400-meter relay in SMAC record fashion and the school's girls team also prevailed in that event. North Point's boys also took the 800-meter relay (1:29.69) and the Eagles girls matched them there as well. Leonardtown won the boys' 1,600-meter reley, while the Northern girls took gold in that event. Northern's boys won the 3,200-meter relay, while the Leonardtown girls prevailed in that event.