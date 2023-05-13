During the two days of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field championships at St Charles High School last week, the action in events both short and long was contentious for male and female competitors alike, and the eventual boys' team title would hinge on the outcome of the final event.

Both the Northern High School boys and girls track teams had won their respective 3A state indoor titles last winter and last Thursday afternoon, on a warm, sunny occasion at St. Charles, it was the Patriots that emerged with both SMAC outdoor track team titles.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews