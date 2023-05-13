Leonardtown High School sophomore Emily Maury leads the field into the final lap of the girls' 800-meter run last Thursday afternoon on the second day of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field championships en route to capturing that event with Northern sophomore Gentry Bowie finishing second.
Northern High School senior Annie Campbell is all smiles while holding the ceremonial plaque at St. Charles High School last Thursday afternoon after the Patriots captured both the boys and girls team titles in the two-day Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships. Campbell did her part for the team while capturing the girls' shot put (38-3.5) last Thursday afternoon.
Northern High School junior Jordan Tuck is all smiles while holding the ceremonial plaque after the Patriots prevailed in the final event of the two-day outing last Thursday to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys track and field title. Tuck had done his part earlier in the afternoon by narrowly capturing the 400-meter dash (49.62).
North Point High School senior Antoine Spencer sprints clear of his foes to capture the boys' 100-meter dash last Thursday afternoon at St. Charles on the second day of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field championships. Spencer would later win the 200 and also anchored the Eagles' victory in the 400 relay.
Northern High School sophomore Gentry Bowie leads the field into the final lap of the girls' 1,600-meter run last Thursday afternoon during the second day of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field championships at St. Charles. Bowie won that event and also finished second in the 800 as the Patriots easily captured the SMAC girls' team title.
North Point High School sophomore Cohren Corbin breaks from the blocks at the outset of the girls' 400-meter run last Thursday afternoon on the second day of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field championships. Corbin won that event and later captured the 200 to lead the Eagles to a second-place finish overall in the girls' team title chase.
Leonardtown High School sophomore Emily Maury leads the field into the final lap of the girls' 800-meter run last Thursday afternoon on the second day of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field championships en route to capturing that event with Northern sophomore Gentry Bowie finishing second.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School senior Annie Campbell is all smiles while holding the ceremonial plaque at St. Charles High School last Thursday afternoon after the Patriots captured both the boys and girls team titles in the two-day Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships. Campbell did her part for the team while capturing the girls' shot put (38-3.5) last Thursday afternoon.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School junior Jordan Tuck is all smiles while holding the ceremonial plaque after the Patriots prevailed in the final event of the two-day outing last Thursday to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys track and field title. Tuck had done his part earlier in the afternoon by narrowly capturing the 400-meter dash (49.62).
Staff photo by Ted Black
North Point High School senior Antoine Spencer sprints clear of his foes to capture the boys' 100-meter dash last Thursday afternoon at St. Charles on the second day of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field championships. Spencer would later win the 200 and also anchored the Eagles' victory in the 400 relay.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School sophomore Gentry Bowie leads the field into the final lap of the girls' 1,600-meter run last Thursday afternoon during the second day of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field championships at St. Charles. Bowie won that event and also finished second in the 800 as the Patriots easily captured the SMAC girls' team title.
Staff photo by Ted Black
North Point High School sophomore Cohren Corbin breaks from the blocks at the outset of the girls' 400-meter run last Thursday afternoon on the second day of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field championships. Corbin won that event and later captured the 200 to lead the Eagles to a second-place finish overall in the girls' team title chase.
During the two days of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field championships at St Charles High School last week, the action in events both short and long was contentious for male and female competitors alike, and the eventual boys' team title would hinge on the outcome of the final event.
Both the Northern High School boys and girls track teams had won their respective 3A state indoor titles last winter and last Thursday afternoon, on a warm, sunny occasion at St. Charles, it was the Patriots that emerged with both SMAC outdoor track team titles.
While the Patriots' girls finished nearly 40 points clear of runner-up North Point, the Northern boys actually trailed Chopticon by a single point heading into the final event of the day then promptly capped the team title with a victory in the boys' 1,600-meter relay.
Northern's boys attained 97.5 points to garner the SMAC title, followed by Chopticon (88), North Point (77), La Plata (65) and Westlake (59) to complete the top five while Huntingtown (53) and Great Mills (53) finished tied for sixth. Northern actually trailed Chopticon by a point heading into the 1,600 relay, but the Patriots won that event to clinch the overall team title.
Northern junior Jordan Tuck won the 400 (49.62) and senior teammate Regiariki Lewis captured the 300 hurdles (38.63) and finished third in the 100 hurdles where McDonough senior Kemond Felder prevailed over Huntingtown's Domenion Jacobs by one-one-hundredths of a second.
Perhaps further highlighting the overall competitive nature of the boys' meet was the fact that four different schools were represented as relay champions. North Point won the 400 relay (42.34) in meet record fashion, while Westlake took the 800 relay (1:28.96), Northern took the 1,600 relay (3:22.78) and Chopticon captured the 3,200 relay (8:08.81).
Chopticon junior Weston Carr captured the 1,600 (4:23.25) narrowly over Calvert senior Jack Hartsig, while senior teammate Bryce Dufrene took the 3,200 (9:37.94) by edging Leonardtown senior Peter Imhof. Patuxent sophomore Elijah Smalley won the high jump (6-00.00), Chopticon junior Jordan Pernell took the long jump (22-3), Great Mills senior KaVon Turner captured the triple jump (43-10.75), Chopticon senior Anthony Inscoe won the shot put (48-4.0) and La Plata junior Willie Washington captured the discus title (145-11).
North Point senior Antoine Spencer was among the elite performers at the meet, capturing the 100 (10.79), and 200 (21.42) in a new meet standard and he also anchored the Eagles' triumphant 400 relay. Afterward, Spencer admitted he was simply pleased to be part of a solid team effort.
"Coming into today I wanted to win both the 100 and the 200," Spencer said. "My goals haven't changed going into regionals and states. I would like to break 21 in the 200 at states. That's really been my goal all year. In regions and states I'm going to be focused on placing and times."
On the girls' side from a team perspective at least there was little drama throughout the second day as Northern (144) won comfortably over North Point (106), followed by Leonardtown (59), Patuxent (53), and Westlake (49) to round out the top five with Huntingtown (48.5) one-half point from joining them while placing sixth.
Northern sophomore Gentry Bowie won both the 1,600 (5:25.00) and the 3,200 (11:31.04) and was second to Leonardtown sophomore Emily Maury in the 800. Calvert sophomore Madison McCurry was second to Bowie in both the 1,600 and the 3,200 and was place fifth in the 800.
"I wanted to get to the lead early and I wanted to go even splits," Maury said. "I went out the first 400 in 1:09 and then I won in 2:18, so I got the last 400 in 1:09. I knew she [Bowie] was going to be right behind me the whole way, so when I got to the last lap that's when I decided to really kick for home."
Northern's girls captured the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays and senior Annie Campbell won the shot put (38-3.5), while Patriots' junior Abby Cope took the discus (136-11). Great Mills junior Kayla Rorie won the 100 hurdles (14.6), while Patuxent senior Taisiya Reid won the high jump at 5 feet.
North Point's girls placed second overall but they had several standout performers. Sophomore Cohren Corbin captured both the 100 (12.08) and the 200 (24.71) and Westlake senior Gabrielle Garner finished second in both events. Senior Corinne Ball won the 300 hurdles (45.67), the long jump (18-4) and the triple jump (38-4.75).