Patuxent High School quarterback tosses a quick pass out in the flat in the first quarter of last Friday's season opener against Northern. The Patriots owned 10-0 and 20-7 leads and held off the Panthers for a 20-13 victory.
Captains from the Northern and Patuxent High School football teams meet at midfield prior to the start of last Friday night's season opener. Northern led 10-0 and 20-7 and held safe the Panthers for a 20-13 victory.
Members of the Northern High School student body filled the right corner of the visiting bleachers last Friday night when the Patriots upended host Patuxent, 20-13, in the season opener for both teams.
Patuxent High School cheerleaders performed at halftime of last Friday's season opener against Northern. The Patriots led 10-7 at the intermission ad 20-7 in the fourth quarter and prevailed, 20-13, over the Panthers.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the defending 3A state champion Northern High School football team ventured to Patuxent last Friday night for the season opener for both teams, there were far too many parallels to be counted as the Patriots eventually emerged with a 20-13 victory on a night when penalties and turnovers reminded onlookers it was only week one.
Northern (1-0) had ridden the talented right arm of senior quarterback Zach Crounse and wide receivers Cody Howard and Tyler Baskett to the state title last fall against Linganore. But with those options obviously not available for the Patriots at Patuxent last Friday, the determining factor was Northern's willingness to resort to basics and rely on its ground game in the second half.
Northern owned a modest, 10-7 lead at the intermission Sept. 2 after its lone touchdown had come courtesy of a genuine Patuxent special teams miscue. Kicker Tyler Potts had provided the other points with a field goal, but a trio of turnovers limited the Patriots from adding more. Coincidentally, two of them were from running back Nathan Torres, who would more than atone.
On its opening possession of the fourth quarter, the Patriots marched 81 yards in 12 plays and Torres carried the ball 10 times on the drive, including the last eight. He plowed forward from one yard out with 7:19 remaining to give Northern a 20-7 advantage, its biggest of the night. The drive was symbolic on many levels and underscored Torres's value and determination.
"When they kept calling my number I knew that I had to show my teammates that they were right to put their trust in me," Torres said. "I had those two fumbles in the first half. So, when we started to run the ball more in the fourth quarter I knew I had to hold onto the ball and get yards. When I scored that touchdown that was a big relief."
Northern will next face Chopticon (0-1), which suffered a 14-2 setback at home against Lackey (1-0) last Friday, while the Panthers will look to attain their first win of the year against the Chargers. Northern coach Rich Holzer and Patuxent coach Steve Crounse, both of which already boast state titles on their resumes, will look to build upon the opener.
"We know Chopticon likes to run spread, so we're going to have to protect our lanes," Holzer said. "We have to get back to running the ball more. I thought we did a good job of that in the second half. Once we get our running game going, I think that will help open up our passing game."
"We played a very good football team tonight in Northern and we're going to be facing another good, physical team next week against Lackey," Crounse said after Friday's game. "We just have to get through these early games healthy. We got banged up a little tonight, but it was a really good game against a good Northern team. We knew what to expect when they came down here."