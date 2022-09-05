When the defending 3A state champion Northern High School football team ventured to Patuxent last Friday night for the season opener for both teams, there were far too many parallels to be counted as the Patriots eventually emerged with a 20-13 victory on a night when penalties and turnovers reminded onlookers it was only week one.

Northern (1-0) had ridden the talented right arm of senior quarterback Zach Crounse and wide receivers Cody Howard and Tyler Baskett to the state title last fall against Linganore. But with those options obviously not available for the Patriots at Patuxent last Friday, the determining factor was Northern's willingness to resort to basics and rely on its ground game in the second half.

