Although it marked the program's first state championship game appearance in school history, the Northern High School football team displayed no signs of nervousness or intimidation in Saturday night's 3A State championship game against undefeated Linganore of Frederick County at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium where the Patriots eventually prevailed.
Northern (12-1) and Linganore (12-1) traded turnovers on their respective opening drives of the game, but the Patriots soon gained the upper hand and led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and again by 21 points at 28-7 midway in the second period. But the remainder of the contest hardly went as smoothly for Northern, which narrowly prevailed 28-23 despite failing to score a single point over the last 26 minutes of playing time.
"I thought we came out and executed our game plan perfectly in the first half," said Northern coach Rich Holzer. "We had a great start, but we knew at halftime it still wasn't over. Linganore did a great job of adjusting and they basically took away a lot of things we wanted to do in the second half. We kept hurting ourselves with mistakes and penalties and playing behind the sticks."
Saturday's 3A state championship game brought dramatically different offensive philosophies, with Northern relying largely on its passing attack while Linganore had historically been a team that thrives on its ground game. Both were again in play throughout the early stages of the game, but it was Northern that executed almost flawlessly in the first half while Linganore initially had difficulty running the football.
Northern senior quarterback Zach Crounse completed 16 of 24 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, connecting twice each with Tyler Baskett and Cody Howard. Crounse hit Baskett for 35 yards for the first score, then hit Howard on strikes of 23 and six yards to vault the Patriots to a 21-0 lead with 56 seconds left in the first half.
"Both of my touchdowns were set up by Tyler [Baskett]," said Howard, who has signed to play football for Navy beginning in the fall of 2022. "He did a great job blocking downfield. I just followed his path to the end zone. I'm just speechless right now."
Linganore countered with a 12-play, 52-yard drive to trim the Patriots' lead to 21-7, but Northern responded with a long drive of its own and Crounse hit Baskett on a 47-yard strike to give the Patriots a 28-7 lead. Linganore ended the half with an eight-play drive that covered 56 yards and ended with quarterback Timmy Conner hitting Matthew Hauptman on a 10-yard strike to trim the Patriots' halftime lead to 28-14.
Linganore marched into Northern territory on its opening drive of the third quarter, but the Lancers were denied when Baskett intercepted a Conner pass inside the 20. Northern, however, proved to be equally generous as Crounse had his second pass of the half intercepted by Conner. Two plays later, Conner connected with Hauptman on a 31-yard touchdown strike to trim the Patriots lead to 28-21 with 8:36 remaining in the third quarter.
"They came out and played covered three in the second half," said Crounse, who concluded the game 23-of-41 for 368 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions. "We had no seen that look all year. But we were able to just do enough in the fourth quarter. It was a storybook ending for me, being able to come back here with all these guys and being welcomed back after leaving for one year to go to DeMatha."
Linganore again mounted another good drive late in the third quarter, but that one ended without points, theoretically. After the Lancers pinned the Patriots deep, Northern running back Nathan Torres was tackled in the end zone for a safety that trimmed the Patriots lead to 28-23 with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter. All of Northern's early momentum and much of its lead had al but evaporated.
Linganore proceeded to cross midfield on each of its next two drives, but the Northern defense bent but refused to break. Patriots' Gavin Whittington recorded a key sack then on the team's final offensive series, Whittington took the direct snap from center on fourth down and one at the Lancers' 23, bounced off left tackle and attained the first down that sealed the verdict.
"When we called that blitz, I knew I was going to get to the quarterback," Whittington said of his defensive play. "Then on that last run, I just told my teammates I'm getting this first down. Once I got the ball and put my head down and got outside there was no way they were stopping me. This is just am amazing feeling - being state champions."
Howard finished the game with 10 receptions for 174 yards and two scores, while Baskett had two catches for 82 yards, both for touchdowns. Northern faced first down and 40 in the first quarter and converted for a first down and then faced first down and 30 in the fourth quarter and converted for another first down. In each case, Crounse hit Howard for 22 yards on the first play.