Monday afternoon when players and coaches from the Northern High School football team gathered for their first practice leading up to this Saturday night's 3A state championship game at Navy Marine Core Stadium against Linganore High, the Patriots had already begun to grasp the historical significance and finality of the program's first championship game appearance in school history.
Northern (11-1) will arrive off a gritty, 16-13 victory over Chesapeake High School of Anne Arundel County, and the Patriots will face their toughest challenge this Saturday, Dec. 4, when they face Linganore (12-0). The Lancers headed into the 3A state playoffs as the top overall seed in the bracket and the Patriots were the second seed, so their meeting in this Saturday's last of six state championship games represents a formful conclusion to the bracket.
"They're definitely a very good team," Northern coach Rich Holzer said of Linganore. "But I think our guys know what's at stake. They were in a dogfight against Chesapeake last week. We just made a few uncharacteristic mistakes in the red zone. But they fought through them and found a way to win. It's exciting for me and for them since this is the first time the school has played for a state football championship."
Perhaps the site of the 3A championship game on Saturday night is ideal for Northern senior wide receiver Cody Howard, who has already committed to Navy. Before playing for the Midshipmen, however, Howard will have one last game with his longtime Patriots' teammates and the chance to fulfill a dream that began at the outset of his sophomore season.
"Two years ago when all of us seniors were sophomores, [former] coach [Steve] Crounse told us this group had the potential to play for a state championship as seniors," Howard said. "Now, we have one last week of practice to get ready for the championship game. It's very exciting to have this opportunity. When I get there [on Saturday] it will already feel like home for me."
Northern senior quarterback Zach Crounse, who spent his first two years at the school and then transferred to DeMatha for his junior year before returning to Northern this fall, will technically be making his third appearance in a state championship game. Crounse was the waterboy at Patuxent High when his father, Steve Crounse, and his older brothers, Tyler Crounse and Reese Crounse, led the Panthers to 2A state title games.
"This whole season has really been like a storybook ending," the younger Crounse said. "I wanted to come back here to be with my friends and my teammates and have the chance to play for a state title. I think that's really been the goal since all of us were freshmen and playing for the junior varsity team and we beat Calvert in our very first game."
Northern senior Tyler Baskett, a veritable triple threat who plays wide receiver, defensive back and returns kicks for the Patriots, also relished the chance to play for a state championship in his final game. Baskett admitted that last Friday's narrow victory over Chesapeake proved that he and his fellow Patriots teammates could prevail even on a night when not everything went their way.
"I definitely think that game helped us get ready to face a team like Linganore," said Baskett, who has gotten looks from the University of Maryland. "That was a very physical game. This whole week is going to be so exciting. We've gotten so much support from the school and the community. We have the chance to play in the state championship game for the first time ever."