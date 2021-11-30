Northern football reaches first state final

As he ran onto the field with 1 minute, 11 seconds remaining in last Friday night’s state 3A football semifinal, Northern kicker Tyler Potts was well aware of the situation at hand.
He was also well aware of what had happened at the tail end of the third quarter, when he missed a 23-yard field goal attempt that would have given the Patriots the lead over the visiting Chesapeake Cougars with a spot in the 3A state championship game hanging in the balance.
Still, as Potts lined up to again try to put the Patriots in front, he felt completely calm and confident, he recalled in an interview after the game. He delivered, splitting the uprights from 19 yards out to lift Northern to a 16-13 lead that ultimately held up despite a furious Chesapeake challenge over the final 1:07.
“I have to thank my friend, Sydney [Marshall],” Potts said. “He got me through that last kick. The first one that I missed, I got really sick to my stomach. I just whiffed the ball. But the second one, Sydney gave me a great pep talk right before I went out there. I felt great. I knew it was on me.”
The win earned the Patriots a spot in their first-ever state championship game. Northern is scheduled to square off against the Linganore Lancers at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis for the 3A crown.
Playing a vital role in getting the team in that position held special meaning for Potts, a sophomore who did not get to play his freshman high school season.
“I still can’t believe it, looking at the scoreboard,” he said. “It’s hard for me to talk about, but I lost my grandmother right before the season started. She was my biggest fan and I didn’t get to play my freshman year because of COVID, and it would have been the final year that she would have been able to see me play football. I just wanted to make her proud.”
Northern head coach Rich Holzer never had a question about whether he should send Potts out to attempt what turned out to be the game-winning field goal.
“He’s our guy,” Holzer said. “It’s just like your quarterback. When your quarterback has a bad day, you don’t stop throwing. You keep throwing because eventually a kid like Zach [Crounse] is going to connect and win a game for you. It’s the same thing with Tyler. He’s proven himself now. I knew the first kick was probably a one-off. He was cold. Now he’s been warming up on the sideline. I felt really confident he would get the job done. He’s been solid all year.”
A couple of hours before its dramatic conclusion, Northern (11-1) had a prime opportunity to score early after Chesapeake (10-3) muffed the opening kickoff and the Patriots recovered. But after driving down to the Cougars’ 10-yard line Northern turned the ball over on downs.
Neither team was able to break the scoreless tie until the early stages of the second quarter when Crounse connected with Tyler Baskett on a 65-yard scoring strike that put the Patriots in front 6-0. But Chesapeake answered immediately, chewing up over nine minutes of game clock on its ensuing drive before Victor Listorti’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 17-play, 70-yard drive. With the successful extra point, the Anne Arundel County program took a 7-6 edge into the half.
“It was one of those things,” Holzer said. “We got in a rhythm a little bit, then we made some mistakes. We didn’t kick the field goal [on the first series], which I probably should have, so we came away with no points. Then they just kept the ball away from us.”
Receiving the kickoff to start the second half, Northern needed just six plays to jump back in front. Crounse again hooked up with Baskett, this time from 45 yards, and with Potts’ point-after the hosts led 13-7.
But again, Chesapeake answered with its own scoring drive, pulling even on Kyle Lane’s 17-yard touchdown reception from Luca Genovese. After the extra point was missed the score was knotted at 13, which is where it stood until Potts was able to convert with the game-winner with 67 ticks remaining on the clock.
Crounse completed 10 of 18 passes for 223 yards and the two touchdown passes to Baskett. Baskett hauled in six passes for 169 yards and also intercepted a pass at the Northern 5 to bring an end to Chesapeake’s first possession in the first quarter.
“It means everything for this community and everything for this team, all the alumni, myself. It just shows that all the work we put in is finally paying off,” Baskett said of the opportunity to play for a state title. “I loved the crowd. The crowd really kept us motivated. Our coaches stayed through everything. Our teammates picking each other up, either on the bench or on the field. They all picked each other up and that’s what helped us overcome Chesapeake.”
For Crounse, defeating Chesapeake meant he will be able to continue what has been a family tradition. Both of his older brothers, Tyler and Reece, played in state championship games for Patuxent High. Now he will be able to cap his high school career with the same opportunity.
“Completed the legacy there, put a stamp on it,” Crounse said. “We didn’t really get the ball that much in the game. They kept it from us, which hurt us. Then we had bad turnovers, bad penalties, bad mistakes. We just have to come out and execute. If we play a perfect game next week we win it all.”
Friday night’s game against Chesapeake marked the first time since 1990 that Northern had played in a state semifinal. The win earned the Patriots their first shot at a state title, and the team hopes to make good use of the opportunity to make a little more history.
“We’re just really thankful,” Holzer said. “It’s been a good year. Twenty-one seniors really stepped up. I’m happy for these guys. A lot of these guys have been playing together or playing against each other with the local youth leagues since six years old. It’s really cool to see it all come together and these guys have a chance to finish their high school careers hopefully winning a state championship.”