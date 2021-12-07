After attaining the program's first football state title in school history last Saturday night, courtesy of a 28-23 victory over previously undefeated Linganore in the 3A state championship game, several Patriots' seniors and coach Rich Holzer were equally as reflective as they were celebratory.
Northern (12-1) capped a nearly perfect season with a gritty victory over Linganore in the 3A state title game at Navy, but afterward Holzer and senior quarterback Zach Crounse and senior wide receivers Cody Howard and Tyler Baskett greeted the media in a somewhat subdued fashion. Each of them seemed more content to complement one another and the support of the football fans throughout Calvert County.
"The last two weeks, especially, have just been amazing," said Holzer, who had previously been the head football coach at Mt. St. Joseph's, Meade and Parkdale. "I still live in Harwood, but I spend a lot of time shopping at stores throughout Calvert County, and every time I walk through a store people are always quick to come up and complement the team and wish us good luck. It's really a very close-knit community."
Crounse, whose two older brothers, Tyler Crounse and Reese Crounse had guided Patuxent to the 2A state football championship game while their father, Steve Crounse, was the Panthers' head coach, admitted that he was virtually overwhelmed with the support from classmates, teachers and area residents in the weeks leading up to the state title game.
"Over the last week everyone at the school has been so supportive of the team," said Crounse, who completed 23 of 41 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's state title game victory. "Every where you go in the building and even outside the school, people always come up to me and tell me how much they're hoping that we could win the state title."
Howard, who in mid-November signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Navy — coincidentally where last weekend's high school football state championship games were played, mirrored Crounse's assertion that the school, both student body and faculty, had been very supportive of the entire Patriots' squad throughout the postseason. Howard, who caught 10 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, agreed that the support offered him an added incentive to play well Saturday.
"It was amazing to see how many fans came out here tonight," Howard said. "All week long, everyone at school has been behind us. Everyone in the community has been so supportive. Knowing this was my last game with Northern, coming here to play just felt like being at home again. I would not have traded this for anything else."
When Howard missed several games this fall due to a non-COVID-19 related illness, Baskett played a more prominent role in the Patriots' offense, and Saturday night he caught three passes for 91 yards and two scores. In fact, it was Baskett who scored Northern's first touchdown on a 35-yard strike from Crounse and later added another from 47 yards which accounted for the Patriots' final points.
"This entire week was really amazing," said Baskett, who has yet to commit but has gotten looks from the University of Maryland. "It seemed like everyone in the school and the whole community has been rooting for us. I've never experienced anything like it before. Winning the state championship seems just that much more special now."