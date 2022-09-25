Northern High School junior running back Tyler Brown turns upfield looking for the end zone in the third quarter of last Friday's game at St. Charles. Brown rushed for three scores as the Patriots remained undefeated by upending the host Spartans 41-20 in the clash of previously unbeaten SMAC squads.
St. Charles High School quarterback Kevin Taylor rolls out looking for an open receiver in the second quarter of last Friday night's game against Northern. Taylor and the Spartans suffered their first setback of the season when the Patriots emerged with a 41-20 victory in the clash of previously unbeaten SMAC squads.
Northern High School coach Rich Holzer talks to his offensive players during a timeout in the third quarter of last Friday's game at St. Charles. Holzer and the Patriots remained undefeated by upending the Spartans 41-20 in a clash of previously unbeaten SMAC squads.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In a clash of the last two remaining undefeated teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the visiting Northern High School football team upended St. Charles 41-20, spoiling the Spartans' homecoming and foiling the hosts' chance to immediately join the state's elite.
Northern (4-0) got a balanced attack as running backs Nathan Torres and Tyler Brown shared the bulk of the carries and quarterback T.J. Lattimore made numerous plays with his arm as well as his feet as the Patriots overcame a slow start to own a 21-12 halftime advantage en route to their fourth straight victory this season and 10th straight dating back to last fall.
"I thought we did a good job staying balanced tonight and our defense was really good," said Northern coach Rich Holzer, whose team will host Leonardtown (2-2), which lost 19-11 to North Point on Friday, this week. "I thought we did a good job getting our running back going. Nathan got dinged up, but Tyler stepped right in and did a great job and T.J. is making good reads and great throws."
St. Charles (3-1) had marched 62 yards in less than 150 seconds to gain a 6-0 lead as quarterback Kevin Tylor scored on a nine-yard keeper. Taylor was promptly stuffed shy of the end zone on the two-point conversion and Northern immediately responded with a pair of touchdown drives of its own. The first ended with a quarterback sneak by Lattimore and the next on a Lattimore toss to Cayden Prebble for a 14-6 lead.
St. Charles narrowed the deficit to 14-12 midway through the second quarter on a three-yard run by Taylor. But the Patriots responded with a late score as Brown broke off a 60-yard run aided by a downfield block by Miles Halbert then found the end zone from seven yards out for a 21-12 halftime lead. Brown, a transfer from St. Mary's Ryken, started the second half scoring with a nine-yard run then later capped it with a four-yard scamper.
"I love being able to help out my team," Brown said. "When they kept calling my number, I was ready. I got some great blocks from the offensive line and my teammates downfield. Once we started moving the ball, we felt like we just could not be stopped."
St. Charles, which will head to Huntingtown (2-2) on Friday for its first road game of the season, could eventually see the reigning 3A state champion Patriots in the region playoffs. Both the Spartans and Hurricanes will be looking to rebound with a win this weekend after Huntingtown suffered a narrow, 20-19 setback to Patuxent last Friday.
"I keep telling these guys that in order for us to be considered among the elite teams in the state we have to beat one of the elite teams in the state," said St. Charles coach Patrick Orndoff. "We have to prove that we can beat the Northerns and the North Points before we can talk about winning a state title. We just made too many mistakes tonight and you can't do that against teams like Northern and expect to beat them."