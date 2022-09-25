In a clash of the last two remaining undefeated teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the visiting Northern High School football team upended St. Charles 41-20, spoiling the Spartans' homecoming and foiling the hosts' chance to immediately join the state's elite.

Northern (4-0) got a balanced attack as running backs Nathan Torres and Tyler Brown shared the bulk of the carries and quarterback T.J. Lattimore made numerous plays with his arm as well as his feet as the Patriots overcame a slow start to own a 21-12 halftime advantage en route to their fourth straight victory this season and 10th straight dating back to last fall.

