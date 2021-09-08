After spending his junior year at DeMatha High School where his father, Steve Crounse, is the offensive coordinator for the Stags' football team, Northern High School senior Zach Crounse wanted to return to the Patriots where he could spend his final season as the team's quarterback among numerous friends.
Last Friday evening in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference season opener for both teams, Crounse completed 21 of 31 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a lopsided 42-6 victory over Calvert County rival Patuxent High School. Crounse had been the team's quarterback two years ago when his father was still the Patriots coach.
"I really wanted to spend my senior year back here at Northern with a lot of my friends," said Crounse, whose bid for a perfect homecoming was thwarted by four interceptions. "Our student section was so loud tonight and gave us a great ovation when we ran onto the field. We have a lot of talent on this team. Obviously, the main goal is the win the [3A] state championship."
Crounse had a bevy of weapons at his disposal on Friday night. Wide receiver Cody Howard had eight receptions for 164 yards and two scores, while Will Prebble added seven catches for 103 yards and one touchdown. Running back Gavin Whittington carried 12 times for 145 yards and two scores, while Nathan Torres had nine rushing attempts for 101 yards and one touchdown.
"We had several really good weeks of practices, so we knew that we would have a lot of things work tonight," said Northern coach Richard Holzer. "We still have some things we have to clean up. I think we had four or five turnovers. I mean, you can't do that too many times and still expect to win."
Patuxent (0-1) first-year coach Ricky Mason was hardly chagrined by the Panthers' initial outset of the season. Mason graduated from Patuxent in 2001, six months before the Panthers won their first 3A state title while riding the talented legs of running back Terry Cauley. Mason would later return to the school as an assistant coach for 14 seasons, sharing another state title with former coach Steve Crounse.
"It wasn't the start that we wanted or expected," said Mason, whose team will look to rebound at home this Friday against Lackey, which suffered a 20-7 setback to Chopticon on Sept. 3. "We're young, but that's not an excuse. You know, even though we were far behind in the second half the guys didn't quit."
Northern struck first on its second possession when Crounse connected with Howard on a 49-yard strike for a 7-0 lead. But the Panthers immediately countered when Asa Watts returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown that trimmed the gap to 7-6. Watts also had two interceptions for Patuxent, but his long kickoff return was among the few highlights.
Northern rebounded from the long kickoff return by Watts by scoring twice before the end of the first quarter and the final 35 points of the contest. Crounse connected twice with Howard on long scoring strikes and hit Prebble on another. Whittington ended the first quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run off left tackle and Torres added a short touchdown run to end the third quarter.