Bolstered by a large, enthusiastic crowd on a night when the team honored its eight seniors, the Calvert High School football team could not have asked for a better start to last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contest with visiting Northern. Eventually, however, it was the Patriots who finished better en route to a 47-14 victory over the host Cavaliers.
Calvert (3-3) scored on its opening possession for a 7-0 lead then countered Northern (6-0) when the Patriots immediately answered by scoring again early in the second quarter for a 14-6 lead. Although not the final home game for the seniors, the Cavaliers early start had onlookers briefly thinking the hosts could attain an emotional, upset victory.
"It was great being able to start the game the way we did," said Calvert senior Kyle Wilcox. "We had a big crowd here and we came out and took the lead right away. The game really came down to a couple of plays."
Calvert (3-3) coach Rick Sneade applauded his eight seniors for their effort on Friday night and their dedication to the program over the past four seasons. Six of the eight seniors have played for Sneade all four years and the other two have been three-year players.
"There might only be eight seniors on the roster this year, but they have had a tremendous impact on the prorgam," said Sneade, whose team will travel to Patuxent this Friday. "Most of them have been with the program for all four years. They played hard the entire game again tonight, which is all you can ask for."
Northern (6-0) head coach Rich Holzer commended Calvert for its fast start and later applauded his defensive coaches for making several adjustments that enabled the Patriots to limit the Cavaliers' offense and eventually allow his squad to game's final 41 points.
"Give Calvert credit for coming out fast and getting the jump on us," said Holzer, whose team will face Huntingtown (5-1) this Friday. "They did a lot of things that we had not seen before on film. But our defensive coaches are really good at making adjustments and once they got things figured out our defense was able to keep them off the board the rest of the game."
Calvert enjoyed its biggest lead of the night at 14-6 when quarterback Stevie Oursler connected with wide receiver Carter Goshoff on a 12-yard strike in the back of the end zone with 10 minutes left in the first half. But the Patriots' Nathan Torres returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards deep into Calvert territory and Torres scored two plays later on an eight-yard run.
Northern scored twice more before the end of the half as Torres again found the end zone from 10 yards out to give the Patriots a lead they would not relinquish at 19-14. Northern running back Gavin Whittington added to the Patriots' lead late in the first half on a four-yard run then Northern's defense provided the next series of big plays.
Calvert marched deep into Northern territory on its final series of the first half, but on three consecutive plays Oursler was unable to connect with one of his receivers and the half ended with Northern ahead 26-14. Then on the first play of the third quarter, Fleming intercepted an Oursler pass and returned it 40 yards for a decisive, pivotal touchdown that extended the Patriots' lead to 32-14.