Six weeks after he expected to lead his team onto the field for the first time as its head coach, Northern High School first-year football coach watched his squad upend visiting Leonardtown, 42-12, last Friday night in the Patriots' season opener.
While Leonardtown had already played a pair of contests, Northern (1-0) was just getting the 2021 season underway last Friday. In their initial outing, the Patriots appeared cohesive from the outset on offense, scoring on each of their first two possessions. Leonardtown got within 14-12 in the second quarter, but the Patriots scored the game's final 28 points for the lopsided tally.
"We really didn't have a lot of full practices," said Holzer, who had previously enjoyed success in head coaching stints at Mt. St. Joseph's and Meade high schools. "Considering this was our first game, with a lot of new kids learning a new offense, I thought we did pretty well. I'm happy for the seniors that they have the chance to get back on the field one last time."
Leonardtown (1-2), which opened the season with an 18-8 victory over Great Mills, has since lost consecutive contests while dealing with several key injuries. Senior two-way player Will Johnson, a Virginia Tech University recruit who played his first three seasons at nearby St. Mary's Ryken, was lost early in the Raiders' 27-6 setback to Patuxent to a right hand injury one week earlier.
"My hats off to our quarterback [Martin Wilson] who just took over the role on Tuesday," said Leonardtown second-year coach Justin Cunningham, whose team got an interception return for a touchdown from Nick Stearns. "We did some good things. A lot of these guys are new. I thought we played really well in the first half."
Northern scored on its opening possession when quarterback Nick Olson (13-21-210-1) threw his first of three touchdown passes on the evening when he connected with Cody Howard on a 29-yard strike. Howard concluded the evening with five receptions for 135 yards and two scores and he added an interception on defense. Dayveon Savoy recorded two interceptions, while Tyler Baskett and Garrett Gaare had one each.
Leonardtown trimmed the deficit to 14-12 late in the second quarter, but the Patriots ended the half with their third scoring drive to take a 21-12 lead into the locker room. Northern did much of the damage in the second half on the ground as running back Rian Neal carried 11 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Kicker Nathan Torres connected on all six extra point attempts and had four carries for 10 yards in the second half.
Northern will seek its second straight victory this Friday, March 26, when the Patriots travel to Great Mills (1-1), which upended Calvert (1-1) by 20-15 last Friday. Huntingtown (0-0) will kick off its season belatedly — due to a two-week quarantine because of a COVID-19 case on the team — this Friday when the Hurricanes travel to Patuxent (2-0), while Leonardtown will face Chopticon (0-2) in a clash of St. Mary's County squads. Patuxent defeated Chopticon, 48-13, last Saturday afternoon.
St. Mary's Ryken (0-2) will also go in quest of its first win of the season this Saturday when the Knights host Gonzaga in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference clash. St. Mary's Ryken suffered a 10-9 setback to Good Counsel in the opener then lost to St. John's, 35-20, last Friday. The Knights are hosting all six of their WCAC games this season, with senior night slated for April 9 against DeMatha.