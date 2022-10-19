This Friday evening when the undefeated Northern High School football team heads to North Point to face the resurgent Eagles, the outcome of that contest will go a long way toward determining the ultimate Southern Maryland Athletic Conference champion and seedings for the upcoming regional playoff brackets.

Northern (7-0), the reining 3A state champions, arrives off a series of gritty victories against Huntingtown, Calvert and Leonardtown, while North Point (5-2) has won five straight games since suffering narrow setbacks early to Dr. Henry Wise of Prince George's County and Great Mills. The Eagles have allowed only 32 points in their five victories, including last week's 24-7 triumph over St. Charles.

