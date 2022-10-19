This Friday evening when the undefeated Northern High School football team heads to North Point to face the resurgent Eagles, the outcome of that contest will go a long way toward determining the ultimate Southern Maryland Athletic Conference champion and seedings for the upcoming regional playoff brackets.
Northern (7-0), the reining 3A state champions, arrives off a series of gritty victories against Huntingtown, Calvert and Leonardtown, while North Point (5-2) has won five straight games since suffering narrow setbacks early to Dr. Henry Wise of Prince George's County and Great Mills. The Eagles have allowed only 32 points in their five victories, including last week's 24-7 triumph over St. Charles.
Although there is no genuine SMAC championship game in football, the winner of this Friday's Northern-North Point contest will have the inside track to staking its claim as SMAC champs. In fact, a victory by the Patriots would give them a two-game lead over their other nearest pursuers, Calvert, Patuxent and Lackey, heading into the final week of the season.
But both Northern coach Rich Holzer and North Point first-year coach Bill Condo know the SMAC title is secondary to the long-term goals of region and state crowns. Northern completed a near-perfect season last fall by upending Linganore 28-23 for the 3A state title and the Patriots are currently the top seed in the 3A East Region and overall top seed in the 3A state rankings with 76 points.
"One thing about North Point is they're athletic — they're physical and they're fast," Holzer said. "I think they're the best team that we're going to see all season. They are basically just one or two plays away from being 7-0 at this point. It's like I told our kids in regards to being SMAC champions, their destiny is in their own hands."
North Point opened the slate with narrow setbacks against Wise and Great Mills, but the Eagles have since rattled off five straight victories and are currently sitting second behind Arundel in the 4A/3A East Region. Coincidentally, Arundel faces Chesapeake, the second seed behind Northern in the 3A East Region, this weekend in a clash of upper tier Anne Arundel County squads.
"We've been getting much better each week, but anytime you get a chance to face a state champion like Northern, that's when you find out where you stand," Condo said. "Our defense is playing really well right now and our quarterback [Miles Goffe] is making plays down field. Northern is still obviously really good. I'm glad it's here. I think they hung 50 [points] on us last year at their place."
In another intriguing matchup among SMAC teams heading into the playoffs, St. Charles (4-3) will travel to Chopticon (3-4) on Oct. 21. The Spartans have dropped three of their last four games since opening the season 3-0 and they are currently sitting in fifth place in the 3A East Region. Chopticon, which has won three of its last four since starting 0-3, is tied for sixth in the 4A/3A East Region with Great Mills, one point behind Leonardtown.