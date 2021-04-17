There may not have been any postseason games for the Calvert and St. Mary's public high school football teams who participated in an abbreviated season that ended last Thursday, but the emotional significance of at least one season finale played out in dramatic fashion.
Last Thursday evening, April 15, the senior members of the Northern High School football team, along with the cheerleaders and pom pom squad, were honored prior to the contest with visiting Patuxent High School. At least a pair of seniors on the football team rode an emotional roller coaster last Thursday that ended with them overwhelmed by tears following a dramatic, 40-34, victory over the Panthers.
Senior quarterback Nick Olson and wide receiver Day'veon Savoy combined on a pair of touchdown tosses last Thursday, both in the last minute of each half. Their second collaboration capped a dramatic final 80 seconds of play when the Patriots squandered a late lead on a short run by Panthers' quarterback Adam Commodore then reclaimed it with only 15 seconds remaining.
Northern (4-0) was on the verge of sealing a 33-26 lead with less than three minutes remaining until running back Ty Fleming fumbled near midfield after gaining enough yards for a first down. Patuxent converted by going 53 yards in six plays with Commodore plowing forward from five yards out then adding the two-point conversion with 1:13 remaining.
"When they scored that last touchdown, I told our offensive guys they left us too much time," said Northern senior quarterback Nick Olson, clearly choked up by the emotional victory. "I never had any doubt that we could go down the field and score."
Northern benefited from a short kickoff to start the ensuing drive at the Patuxent 48-yard line but had managed to cover only half the distance needed to score on its first five plays. On second down and six from the Panthers' 23, Olson connected with Savoy on a deep slant and the receiver outraced several Panthers' defenders to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining.
"I love all these guys," Savoy said, frequently kneeling to cry while speaking about his final play with the Patriots. "I just told them get the ball to me and I'll win it for us. I just can't explain in words how much this season and this game means to me."
Patuxent (3-2) gained a 14-7 lead in the second quarter and led 20-19 at the intermission although the Patriots ended the half with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Tyler Baskett. Northern owned modest leads of 27-20 and 33-26 in the second half until Commodore scored a touchdown and added the two-point conversion with just over one minute remaining in the game.
But that only set the stage for the Patriots' dramatic triumph. Olson gradually guided the team down field and then finally connected with Savoy on a 23-yard touchdown toss with 15 seconds remaining. Not long after the game ended, both seniors were emotionally and physically drained from their 'senior night' endeavor and neither was in any immediate hurry to leave the field.