Huntingtown High School Tyler Johnson goes up for a layup in the first half of last Friday's game against Northern. The Patriots led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter and just outlasted the Hurricanes' late surge for a 50-47 victory.
Huntingtown High School's Kayla Grunland goes up for a layup in the first half of last Friday's game against Northern. The Patriots led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter but outlasted the late bid from the Hurricanes for a 50-47 victory.
Northern High School sophomore Mikayla Jones goes up for a left-handed layup in the second half of last Friday's game at Huntingtown. Johnson and the Patriots led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter and lasted for a 50-47 victory over the host Hurricanes.
On a night that is often considered unlucky by superstitious folk, the Northern High School girls basketball team edged host Huntingtown 50-47 last Friday (the 13th) as a pair of sophomores for each team, neither of whom claim a single superstition, proved prominent in the second half.
Northern (6-5) completed a season sweep over its longtime cross county rivals on a night when sophomore guard Mikayla Jones shook off a sluggish first half to score her team's 11 points in the third quarter. After her team trailed by 16 points in the third quarter, Huntingtown (3-5) sophomore Shannon Cunningham helped bring the Hurricanes back before he hosts suffered a narrow setback.
Northern had won the previous meeting between the two squads 37-30, but last Friday the offenses took center stage in the first quarter when the host Hurricanes forged a narrow 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter. Northern, however, gained a modest halftime advantage thanks to a 6-0 run early and then outscoring the Hurricanes 10-4 for a 27-22 lead.
While the two teams were nearly inseparable through the first 16 minutes, the visiting Patriots gained some breathing room in the third quarter. Jones scored the first 11 points of the frame, connecting on three, three-point field goals and also a left-handed layup to vault the visitors to a commanding 38-22 advantage with just over two minutes left in the quarter.
"When they went to a zone, I knew it was my time to shine," Jones said. "I was able to get some open looks and then I was able to hit some shots. It looked like we were going to blow them out, but the fourth quarter was rough. They started getting in my face and it was tough to shoot."
Jones' shooting had given the Patriots a comfortable advantage briefly, but the Hurricanes displayed more than a hint of resiliency. After Huntingtown got buckets inside from Tyler Johnson an d Kayla Grunland, Cunningham connected on a three-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter to bring the hosts within 39-33 heading into the final eight minutes.
"We definitely fought hard," said Cunningham, who sports a 4.1 grade point average and professed an affinity for math. "We kept fighting back. I missed a couple of open shots early, but I started to hit some shots in the second half. We fell way behind but then we came back. We needed to make a few more shots to get the win."
Huntingtown gradually trimmed the deficit to two points midway through the fourth quarter then after Jones connected on a layup for the Patriots, Cunningham nailed another three-pointer to narrow the margin to 48-47 with 90 seconds remaining. Northern got a late bucket from Hayley Longfellow and Cunnigham just missed on a three-pointer that could have tied it.