On a night that is often considered unlucky by superstitious folk, the Northern High School girls basketball team edged host Huntingtown 50-47 last Friday (the 13th) as a pair of sophomores for each team, neither of whom claim a single superstition, proved prominent in the second half.

Northern (6-5) completed a season sweep over its longtime cross county rivals on a night when sophomore guard Mikayla Jones shook off a sluggish first half to score her team's 11 points in the third quarter. After her team trailed by 16 points in the third quarter, Huntingtown (3-5) sophomore Shannon Cunningham helped bring the Hurricanes back before he hosts suffered a narrow setback.


