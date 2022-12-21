Tuesday afternoon in a contest between two squads looking to head into the holiday break on a winning note, the Northern High School girls basketball team gained the upper hand early at La Plata and the Patriots cruised to a 60-21 victory over the host Warriors.

Northern (4-2) had dropped its most recent game and two of its previous three outings, but Tuesday afternoon the Patriots regained their winning ways in fashion. Sophomore guard Mikayla Jones connected on five three-point field goals in the first half and seven overall as the Patriots ended the drama with a 19-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters.


