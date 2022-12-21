Tuesday afternoon in a contest between two squads looking to head into the holiday break on a winning note, the Northern High School girls basketball team gained the upper hand early at La Plata and the Patriots cruised to a 60-21 victory over the host Warriors.
Northern (4-2) had dropped its most recent game and two of its previous three outings, but Tuesday afternoon the Patriots regained their winning ways in fashion. Sophomore guard Mikayla Jones connected on five three-point field goals in the first half and seven overall as the Patriots ended the drama with a 19-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters.
"I like scoring," Jones said. "I'm a natural shooter. But I also like getting assists and helping my teammates score. I could feel it right from the start. I knew when I got open I was going to be able to have a good night shooting. I can't wait until we play Huntingtown again. That's always the game we look forward to."
La Plata (0-4) has struggled offensively through the first two weeks of the season, but the Warriors' 21 points on Tuesday represented a season high. Junior guard Lauren Kelly and junior forward Ally Keesee accounted for all 21 points for the Warriors on Tuesday. Kelly had two-thirds of the points (14) while connecting on four three-pointers.
"We have seven or eight girls that really play hard every night," La Plata coach Glenn Lennard said. "Lauren and Ally are definitely are two best players offensively. Everything we do on offense goes through them. We have a lot of girls who play other sports. Their effort is there, but we still have a long way to go."
Fittingly, Jones opened the scoring for Northern with a pair of three-pointers and Avaya Fields added a pair of buckets inside for a quick 13-3 lead. When Kelly nailed a three-pointer to trim the gap to 13-6, that would be the last time the Warriors were within single digits. But another Jones three-pointer started a 7-0 Patriots' run that ended the first quarter.
Northern promptly opened the second quarter with a 12-0 run to forge a 32-6 advantage as Jones connected on two more three-pointers and Fields and Haley Longwood both scored on buckets inside. Midway through the second quarter, Kelly ended the Patriots' prolonged 19-0 run with her second three-pointer and she later added a short jumper inside.
Keesee scored inside for the Warriors in the opening minute of the third quarter, but that was followed by yet another long Patriots run. Rachel Williams, Longwood and Jones again did the bulk of the damage and Jones capped the Northern 15-0 run with her sixth three-point field goal then added her seventh one in the last minute of the frame to extend the visitors' lead to 55-16.