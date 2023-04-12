On a day when they were able to score early and often en route to a 20-4 victory over the visiting Patuxent High School girls' lacrosse team on Tuesday afternoon, Northern senior Annie Galarza and sophomores Mary Regan and Nina Williams each scored four times and praised the efforts of their primary facilitator Cailtyn Warner.

Northern (6-1) arrived this spring as the defending Southern Maryland Athletic Conference champions and the Patriots have yet to display any signs of relenting the crown although two of their toughest challenges lay in waiting at Leonardtown next Tuesday and then at home against Huntingtown on May 1. But after their handy victory on Tuesday, Galarza, Regan and Williams did not want to look too far ahead on the calendar.


