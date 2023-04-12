Patuxent High School's Regan Tharldson looks to get around Northern defender J.J. Nichols in the first half of Tuesday's girls lacrosse game. Tharldson scored twice for the Panthers, but Nichols and the Patriots cruised to a 20-4 victory on Tuesday afternoon in Owings.
Northern High School's Caitlyn Warner looks past Patuxent defender Ashley Swan in the second half of Tuesday's girls' lacrosse game. Warner recorded five assists and added a goal as the Patriots cruised to a 20-4 victory over the visiting Panthers on Tuesday.
Northern High School senior Annie Galarza flips the ball over a pair of Patuxent defenders toward one of her teammates in the second half of Tuesday's girls lacrosse game. Galarza had four goals and three assists and the Patriots cruised to a 20-4 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday in Owings.
Northern High School sophomores Mary Regan, left, and Nina Williams and senior Annie Galarza each scored four goals on Tuesday to lead the Patriots to a 20-4 victory over visiting Patuxent in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
On a day when they were able to score early and often en route to a 20-4 victory over the visiting Patuxent High School girls' lacrosse team on Tuesday afternoon, Northern senior Annie Galarza and sophomores Mary Regan and Nina Williams each scored four times and praised the efforts of their primary facilitator Cailtyn Warner.
Northern (6-1) arrived this spring as the defending Southern Maryland Athletic Conference champions and the Patriots have yet to display any signs of relenting the crown although two of their toughest challenges lay in waiting at Leonardtown next Tuesday and then at home against Huntingtown on May 1. But after their handy victory on Tuesday, Galarza, Regan and Williams did not want to look too far ahead on the calendar.
"I think the best part about today was that we were able to run our plays and get everyone involved," said Galarza, who is headed to Catholic University to continue her academics and play women's lacrosse. "We were really focused on making good passes and getting a lot of people involved in the attack. Caitlyn does a great job looking for the cutters and getting the ball to them."
Northern got on the board literally in the opening seconds when Kayley Cochran scored 16 seconds into the game and within five minutes the Patriots owned a 5-0 lead with Williams netting two of them. Less than a minute after Conchran tallied for the second time to make it 7-0, Patuxent countered with a goal from Regan Tharldson then after Galarza scored twice more Summer Wilson found the net for the Panthers with 10 minutes left in the half.
"We're basically in a rebuilding season," said Patuxent (2-4) coach Mike Barnhardt, whose team will face Huntingtown on Tuesday, the same day in which Northern travels to Leonardtown. "But they give me everything they have at every practice and at every game. They play hard all the way to the end. I can't say enough, really, about how proud that I am of these girls."
After Wilson narrowed the Panthers' deficit to 9-2, however, the Patriots countered with a decisive run. Over the last 10 minutes of the first half Northern got five more goals from five different players to forge a commanding 14-2 lead at the intermission. It meant that the entire second half would be played under a running clock, unless Patuxent narrowed the gap to single digits at some point.
Patuxent actually did open the first half with a second goal from Tharldson, but Northern countered with a goal from Eleanor Devine then two more from Regan and one from Warner, who had already recorded a handful of assists. Patuxent senior Taylor Schwenk accounted for the Panthers final goal of the contest then Williams and Mia Halbert each scored once for the Patriots before the horn.
"We're not looking past anyone," Williams said. "We know Huntingtown is our main rival, but we have some tough games between now and then. We want to just keep getting better each game and take everything one game at a time."