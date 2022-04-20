In a contest that was widely expected to decide which Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls lacrosse team is the best in the conference, the Northern High School squad left little doubt about its superiority in SMAC and budding 3A state title potential with a lopsided 20-6 victory over visiting Leonardtown High on Tuesday evening.
Northern scored early and often on Tuesday amid chilly, windy, overcast conditions that hardly could be described as springlike. Sophomore Maddie Matthews scored eight times and senior Mackenzie Blackwell added five more as the Patriots owned a commanding 13-3 advantage at the intermission, which meant the running clock would be invoked the entire second half.
"I thought we were a little sloppy offensively in the first half," said Blackwell, an Eastern Michigan University recruit who departed the field three goals shy of 100 in her career. "But I thought we cleaned it up a lot in the second half. Most of all the execution was pretty good. We have a lot of younger girls who step up every day and play a key role in what we do."
Blackwell's first goal have the Patriots a 2-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest, but Leonardtown's Megan Gray countered to trim the deficit in half and perhaps give onlookers the impression the game would remain competitive. Northern, however, had other intentions as the Patriots responded with five unanswered goals, getting one more from Blackwell and three from Matthews.
Leonardtown junior Kenzie Island ended the initial Patriots' run with her first goal to trim the gap to 7-2, but Northern responded with six more unanswered goals as Matthews accounted for four more and senior Presleigh Vagnier, a Limestone College commit, notched her second of the day to vault the Patriots to their halftime advantage.
"It wasn't how we expected to play, but we faced some really good competition today," said Island, who previously had scored the Raiders' first goal on their new turf field in the season opener against Lackey. "But I thought we played with a lot of heart. We never gave up. We'll have to come out on Friday [at Great Mills] and turn things around and show what we really can do."
Leonardtown sophomore Julia Mattingly scored the game's first goal at the start of the second half but Northern immediately countered with a goal each from Blackwell, Matthews and Annie Galarza. Blackwell scored two of her team's final three goals, but was denied two others on shots that caromed off the left post. Galarza had the game's most creative goal, a swift, behind-the-head shot that found the back of the net.
"We have a lot of really good seniors on this team, but we also have some really good underclassmen," said Vagnier. "They're going to be fun to watch the next couple of years. Our goals are still to win SMAC and win the region and get to states."