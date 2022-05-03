In a contest pitting two longtime rivals who will meet again on Monday in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game, the visiting Northern High School girls lacrosse team dominated the second half at Huntingtown on Monday evening en route to an 11-5 victory over the Hurricanes.
Northern and Huntingtown were tied at 4-4 at the intermission, but the Patriots gained the upper hand early in the second half and would score the first six goals for a commanding 10-4 lead before Huntingtown senior Hannah Schiemer ended the prolonged drought by netting the Hurricanes' lone goal of the second half with just over four minutes remaining.
"It felt so good to finally beat them," said Northern senior Mackenzie Blackwell, who scored two of her three goals in the second half. "They've been beating us for so long and they never show us any respect when we come here. Today we just played with a lot of confidence in the second half."
Northern junior Annie Galarza, who missed a week with a back injury, led the Patriots with five goals. Blackwell added three and Maddie Matthews, Presleigh Vagnier and Ava Wills each added one goal for the Patriots.
Schiemer, a longtime teammate of Blackwell's on the Uproar Lacrosse Club, scored three times for the Hurricanes in a losing cause and vowed a different result in Monday's SMAC title game.
"We start eight freshmen and I think jitters got to them in the second half," said Schiemer, who is headed to East Stroudsburg University of women's lacrosse this fall while Blackwell inked with Eastern Michigan University. "We're in a rebuilding year and they just have a lot more experience this year. But we're going to see them again on Monday and next time we know we got this."
Huntingtown had dominated the series with Northern heading into this year, although the second meeting between the two squads proved somewhat foretelling. Blessed with a veteran squad and five seniors heading to college for women's lacrosse, Huntingtown had edged Northern last spring although most of the Patriots were underclassmen.
On Monday evening, Huntingtown and Northern were still inseparable at the intermission, but the second half would belong to the Patriots. Fittingly, Galarza broke the deadlock by scoring the Patriots' first two goals of the second half then Blackwell added the next two and Wills capped the 6-0 run with her lone tally. Schiemer finally got the hosts on the board with just over four minutes left, but Galarza fittingly capped the scoring with her fifth.
"We have some great senior leaders on this team," Galarza said. "They come out and set the tone for us in practice every day. We just came out strong in the second half. We know we'll see them again on Monday then we will see how far we can get in the region playoffs."