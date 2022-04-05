While the two schools are accustomed to having an intensive rivalry in a number of sports, soon after the Northern High School girls lacrosse team trounced host Patuxent High 22-5 on Monday evening, the camaraderie among the participants on both squads was clearly evident.
Roughly one dozen members of the two teams play for the Uproar Lacrosse Club and four seniors, two from each school, have already signed to play women's lacrosse next spring at Eastern Michigan University. Coincidentally, two Eastern Michigan recruits accounted for their team's respective first goals as Northern's Mackenzie Blackwell opened the scoring and later Patuxent's Abby Alderman notched the Panthers' first goal.
But on a day which featured nearly a dozen seniors who have already committed to colleges this fall, it was Northern sophomore Maddie Matthews who enjoyed the best outing. Matthews scored nine goals — fittingly matching her jersey number — and senior teammate Blackwell added six more.
"I think we came out and played really well right from the start and it seemed like every time we won the draw we scored," Matthews said. "It's great having all of these seniors on the team. They're so talented. I think we just executed really well the whole game."
Blackwell, who finished the contest with six goals, now has 86 goals during her high school career and is hoping to reach the 100-goal plateau later this month. She noted the games against the talented Patuxent twin tandem of Abby and Amber Alderman have a lessened degree of intensity because the group has played so many games together with Uproar and now they will be teammates again at Eastern Michigan along with Patriots' senior Eliza Cochran.
"It's always a lot more fun playing against girls you know," said Blackwell, who earned a spot on the Under Armour All-American Girls Lacrosse Senior watch list on Monday. "Today we just came out and executed really well. I think after we won the draw it was two passes then a shot and a goal. Also, I think it helps that we don't play Huntingtown until later this year [May 2]. We have a lot of things that we can work on between now and then."
Blackwell scored the game's first goal less than three minutes into the contest then Matthews tallied the next two and had two more several minutes later to vault the Patriots to an 8-0 lead before Abby Alderman ended the Panthers' drought with a goal with just 5:45 remaining in the first half. Blackwell tallied the last two goals of the first half to push the Patriots' lead to 11-1 and the entire second half was played under a running clock.
"That's a really good team," said Abby Alderman, who finished with three of the Panthers' five goals in the lopsided setback. "We've played with a lot of those girls with Uproar and we'll get to play with Mackenzie and Eliza in college. Today they won most of the draws and then scored off of them."
Matthews promptly opened the second half scoring but was quickly matched by Patuxent's Taylor Swinton. Northern countered by scoring the next four goals and seven of the next nine before Abby Alderman completed her hat trick. Matthews replied by scoring three of the Patriots' last five goals to cap a dominant performance by the visitors.