In a sense Northern High School senior Rebecca Wright has almost been thrust into playing a trio of roles for the Patriots' girls basketball team this winter as its floor leader, point guard and leading scoring threat and she has thrived in all three of them.
In a 40-27 victory on Feb. 10 over McDonough, Wright led the Patriots with 14 points and frequently found open teammates for layups on backdoor cuts as Northern avenged an earlier lopsided setback to the Rams. After being relegated to secondary roles in each of her first two seasons on the team, Wright has excelled as the Patriots' point guard this winter.
McDonough, which had defeated Northern 55-34 in the first meeting between the two squads in December, vaulted to a 4-0 lead early in last week's game but Wright quickly brought the hosts back. She completed a conventional three-point play with a free throw then followed with a pair of free throws. After being held scoreless in the second quarter, Wright scored the first two buckets of the third for either team that lifted the hosts to a 29-16 lead.
"I really enjoy being able to get out on the floor and create plays for my team," said Wright, who sports a cumulative 3.9 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. "We have a lot of young players on the team, so I am always glad to help them learn. I love handling the basketball as the point guard and still being able to score."
Northern second-year coach Eric Lindsey commended Wright for her performance against McDonough and her leadership and tenacity on both ends of the floor. Lindsey has watched emerge from virtual obscurity during her first two seasons with the Patriots when she scored a grand sum of 50 points to develop into the team's genuine floor leader.
"She's always been one of the hardest working kids on the team and she's gone from averaging 2 points a game to usually scoring in double digits," Lindsey said of Wright. "She might have had a total of three three-pointers her first two years and now she's not afraid to step back and shoot the three any time. Her leadership for the younger girls has been invaluable, especially the freshmen."
Wright flirted with foul trouble most of the game and eventually collected four on the afternoon but avoided fouling out. With the Patriots nursing a 31-22 advantage heading to the fourth quarter, Wright remained on the floor until she collected her fourth foul, scoring a pair of layups and adding a free throw that accounted for the Patriots' final points.
"We've definitely come a long way since the beginning of the season," said Wright, who intends to play women's basketball in college. "I think we still had to spend the first month of the season getting to know each other. But the last month we're definitely playing a lot better. A lot of the younger girls have really helped us improve."