Northern High School football players run onto the field where they are greeted by an enthusiastic student section last season in the Patriots’ season opener against Patuxent. Northern scored early and often en route to a 42-6 victory over the Panthers last Friday in Owings.
The 2021 Northern football team jogs onto the field with their flag. The 2022 Patriots will be looking to repeat as 3A state champions.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern junior Jordan Tuck catches a pass in practice.
PhotoS by John Niswander
Northern senior quarterback Tj Lattimore throws a pass during a drill in practice.
Photo by John Niswander
Key returning players: Rickey Lewis, Brad Jenkins, Nathan Torres, Josh Carter, Mikey Burger, Bobby Taber, Dylan Davis
Key losses (graduation or transfer): Gavin Whittington, Tyler Baskett, Cody Howard, Ty Fleming, Hayden Cleary, Zach Crounse, Anthony Berberian, Brian IrvingThe Northern Patriots head into the 2022 season with hopes to repeat last year’s success as 3A state champions. Northern defeated Linganore 28-23 to capture its first state championship in school history.
Coach Rich Holzer’s squad will feature some returners from last year’s championship team, but many new faces will have a chance to compete as the program graduated 21 seniors.
“I think we are focusing this year like last year,” Holzer said. “We didn’t talk about a state or regional championship; it was always to win the next game and be one and zero.”
Despite graduating stalwarts on the offensive and defense end of the ball, including quarterback Zach Crounse, receivers Tyler Baskett and Cody Howard, and running back and linebackers Gavin Whittington and Ty Fleming, Holzer is excited for new players to have an opportunity to step up and fill the voids.
“Our short-term goal is to figure out which of our young guys will step up and take over roles that graduating seniors vacated. Long-term goals are we are never rebuilding; we are reloading,” Holzer said. “Teams that rebuild means you don’t have people that are developing, younger kids along the way and are not ready to play. We don’t rebuild; we reload and are looking to succeed again this year. That’s our mindset.”
Northern opens the season on Friday, Sept. 2, in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover contest at Patuxent. On Oct. 14, the Patriots will host county rival Huntingtown. The Hurricanes were the only blemish on Northern’s 12-1 overall record last season with a 10-7 overtime victory over the eventual 3A state champions.
“We’ve got a great group of kids, so it will be fun,” Holzer said. “We are looking to have similar success to last year, and we are not looking to take any steps back.”