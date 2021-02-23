Having already signed with Vanderbilt University and with her senior season about to kick off belatedly next month, Northern High School girls soccer player Rachel Deresky nevertheless garnered another honor when she was selected to participate in the eighth annual Girl's High School Soccer All-American Game in St. Louis on May 27.
Deresky, who was an integral part of the Patriots' last two Maryland 3A State titles, signed with Vanderbilt last fall and now is one of only 45 players selected to compete in the Girls High School Soccer All-American Game. A member of the Maryland United 18U squad, Deresky is one of only three Maryland residents chosen to compete for the East All-American squad along with Payton Patrick (Hereford) and Baylee DeSmit (McDonogh School).
"I was really excited when I heard that I had been selected," said Deresky, who has scored 126 goals during her first three seasons with the Patriots, including four in the 3A State title game in 2019. "Several of my teammates on Maryland United were chosen for the game last year and they all said they had a great time. I've never been to St. Louis, so I'm looking forward to going out there for the game."
Deresky is among the wealth of talented players from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools who have already signed or committed to colleges. Calvert senior goalie Kalli Williams signed with Merrimack College and Cavaliers' teammates Mackenzie Alonso and Kayla Bevard are headed to Frostburg State University and Shenandoah University, respectively. Great Mills senior Abby Joseph signed with University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Northern senior Kylie Donbullion is headed to Stevenson University.
"Once the season begins I know we will have a lot of good competition in SMAC," said Deresky, whose team will open the slate against arch-rival Huntingtown High School on March 8. "We have a lot of good players on our team and there are a lot of really talented girls on those other teams we play. Every game is going to be very competitive. I am just glad that we get to have a senior season."
Huntingtown senior Shawna Ganley, who also plays for the Maryland Elite 18U squad along with Alonzo, Brevard, Dunbollian, Joseph and Williams, still remains undecided on her college choice, but Hurricanes senior basketball player Arriyana Bracero, who is headed to South Florida University, also added another honor to her resume.
Bracero was selected to the McDonald's All-America Game as a member of the East Team. Two local football players were also selected for the Maryland Big 33 Team — Westlake senior defensive lineman Kris Caine, who is headed to Old Dominion University, and Leonardtown senior linebacker Will Johnson, who spent his first three seasons at St. Mary's Ryken High School before transferring and signed with Virginia Tech University.