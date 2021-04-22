In each of her previous three seasons on the Northern High School girls’ cross country, as well as indoor and outdoor track teams, Patriots’ senior Hannah Mack was looking to emerge from the shadows of one of her more accomplished teammates.
Heading into her final cross country meet and subsequent outdoor season with the Patriots, Mack is looking to put the finishing touches on a solid career. After taking the Calvert County Girls Cross Country title at Jefferson Patterson Park on Tuesday, Mack will head to Leonardtown High School on Saturday for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championships looking to enhance her resume before heading to the University of Maryland this fall.
“I was looking to go out fast and get the lead early and then maintain a fast pace,” said Mack, who won Tuesday’s outing in 19 minutes, 8 seconds and led the Patriots girls to the county team title. “I might have gone out a little too fast. I think I was right around 5:49 for the first mile and then 11:54 for two miles, but I didn’t feel like I had a lot left in the last mile.”
This Saturday at Leonardtown, Mack will be looking to turn the tables on two St. Mary’s County runners who beat her in earlier meets — Great Mills junior Cooper Brotherton and Leonardtown junior Parker O’Brien.
On Tuesday, Mack finished nearly 40 seconds ahead of Huntingtown senior Jane Gorman, whose team also earned a berth in this Saturday’s conference championships.
“When I started, I really wasn’t sure that I would be very good at running,” Mack said. “But I was able to train with a lot of really talented girls, like Abby and Claudia and then we got Oakley and she was really talented and great to train with. We’ve had really good teams and [head coach Josh] Dawson always comes up with ways to make everyone on the team better.”
When she first arrived at Northern, Mack became part of a girls track team that was a budding power in the SMAC, the region and the state. Stalwart Molly Barrick graduated the year before she arrived, but Mack was soon part of a stellar group that included Claudia Dolan, Sarah Deresky and Abby Sweeney and would later add, courtesy of a transfer, former Huntingtown standout Oakley Olson.
“We’ve had some really good teams and I’ve been fortunate to compete with a lot of really good girls,” Mack said. “I never really set any goals heading into this cross country season, but I am always looking to just keep improving and keep dropping time. I know this is my last high school cross country meet coming up, but I’m not really focused on where I would like to finish as much as I am on just looking to keep dropping my time.”
As a junior, Mack was part of the Northern girls cross country team that captured the state title in 2019, with Olson leading the way by taking the individual crown. But prior to their current senior season, Olson and her family moved to Utah, leaving Mack as the primary senior on the Patriots. While fall and winter sports were initially postponed, Mack signed her National Letter of Intent with Maryland.
“Having committed early and then signing early before the season was definitely a big relief,” Mack said. “It really allowed me to relax and not worry too much about the results on my meets this year. I really don’t know what to expect on Saturday. I’m just hoping to finish my senior year with a good finish and help my team.”
Northern track coach Josh Dawson commended Mack on her Calvert County title and entire senior season and looks forward to seeing what the Patriots senior can accomplish this Saturday and then during the outdoor season.
“Hannah really was able to overcome some adversity this season and perform really well,” Dawson said. “She finally had the chance to basically be our top girl for cross country and she did very well. She should do well in the two-mile during the outdoor season and then continue her success at Maryland starting in the fall.”
