Inside the lobby adjacent to the gymnasium where most of them had spent extensive time playing and practicing, a quartet of Northern High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent on Tuesday, April 27. Three of them were recently part of a fall sports championship team and the other is hoping to join them in that designation this spring.
Northern High School senior volleyball players Sydney Brooke, Allie Droneberger and Gabby Elbrecht, all of which played a key role in helping the Patriots garner the Chesapeake Division Championship two weeks earlier, and senior boys lacrosse player Brenner Chase all signed their letters amid family, coaches and administrators.
Droneberger, who was named Southern Maryland News volleyball player of the year as the Patriots outside hitter, signed her letter with California University of Pennsylvania with her parents present. Droneberger, who is also a member of the school's outdoor track and field team and a prior 3A state champion in the high jump, admitted Cal U-Pa was the best fit for her athletically and academically.
"I had decided a long time ago that I wanted to go there," Droneberger said. "I think that really took a lot of pressure off of me heading into my senior season. We were so fortunate just to have a senior season, so it was great to play with these girls one last time and be able to finish with a championship the way we did."
Elbrecht, the Patriots primary setter who had missed the first meeting against Leonardtown on April 5 but returned in time to help the squad sweep the Raiders in the rematch on April 16, signed her letter with Suffolk University in Boston. Elobrecht admitted being in the city was a big draw, especially since she is majoring in sports marketing and plans to work with local professional teams as the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
"I really wanted to go to a school that had my major and was in the city," Elbrecht said of Suffolk. "They have a great sports marketing program and they work closely with all the pro teams up there. I was so happy to have a senior season. Being able to win the championship meant so much, especially after they had beaten us during the season."
Brooke, the team's defensive anchor as libero and one of its more consistent servers, signed with Wentworth University while Chase signed with Wheeling University for men's lacrosse. Chase admitted that most of the boys he grew up playing with locally ended up attending Huntingtown and playing there and all parties involved are already looking forward to the clash on Tuesday, May 11.
Grace Christian Academy senior Tyler Doersom signed his National Letter of Intent last Friday, April 30, to attend Cairn University near Philadelphia. Like his contemporaries at the Charles public schools, Doersom was unable to participate in a single basketball game as a senior with the Knights. He had been selected to the All-MISAL first team and all-county first team as a junior in 2018-19.
"I'm blessed to have this opportunity to play basketball in college and get a good education at a small school," Doersom said. "I'm happy for my parents to know that they won't have to pay for my college for the next four years and they can see me play. The coach up there really wanted me to play and I loved the campus and I know the class sizes are going to be small."