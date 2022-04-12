In a clash of two Southern Maryland Athletic softball squads that could both emerge with state titles in their respective classifications next month, the Northern High School softball team edged visiting Calvert High 4-3 in eight innings on Monday afternoon in a dramatic game featuring countless twists and turns.
Northern (5-1) and Calvert (7-1) could eventually see one another again in the SMAC championship game next month, then both teams will head their separate ways once the region playoffs commence. Calvert was the 2A State finalists last spring, losing an extra-inning heartbreaker to Queen Anne's High School, while Northern saw its 3A State title bid end in a setback to eventual state champion Chesapeake High School.
On Monday afternoon, Northern and Calvert both displayed glimpses of state title contenders once again, with each team getting superb pitching and anchored by solid defenses. Calvert, however, missed several good scoring chances courtesy of base running mistakes and Northern capitalized later on one of the Cavaliers' few fielding mistakes.
"This was a great game," said Northern coach Robert Earl Radford. "We knew it would be. This was a game for the ages. Calvert has a very, very good team. Their pitcher threw well and their defense made a lot of good plays. We didn't do a lot of things well offensively, but I thought [pitcher] Marissa [Powell] battled the whole game and eventually we were able to push the winning run across."
Northern actually spotted Calvert a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning on an uncharacteristic throwing error by Patriots senior shortstop Sydney Parlett that enabled the Cavaliers' Grace Atherton to score the game's first run. But Parlett would atone literally moments later with a two-run double off Calvert hurler Emma DeBoer in the Patriots' three-run fifth.
"I really felt like I needed to make up for that mistake right away," Parlett said. "I couldn't let my team down. We knew this was going to be a close game. They're a very good team and they were state finalists last year. Maybe we'll see them again in the SMAC Championship game, but then maybe we could both win state titles."
Calvert nearly broke the scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth against Powell, but the Cavaliers made the game's first minor mistake. Emily Davis singled then stole second and Lexie Drayer belted a one-out double to right center. But Davis did not break sharply off second and was held up at third and both she and Drayer were stranded.
Calvert got one run in the top of the fifth against Powell, but the Cavaliers could have done more damage that frame. Megan Chroniger was hit by a pitch then Kylie Willis sac bunted her over to second. But Chroniger overran the bag and Reagan Powell fired to Parlett to double up the lead runner. Atherton followed with a double that should have plated a run, then Atherton scored when Powell fielded Karlee Hughes' sharp grounder cleanly then overthrew first.
Northern finally got to DeBoer in the home half of the fifth. Kat Brabson had a one-out single then Sam Flowers worked DeBoer for a two-out walk. Marissa Powell (3-for-4) helped her own cause with a single to right center that plated Brabson. Parlett then atoned for her throwing error by belting a two-run double to left center to give the hosts a 3-1 lead.
Calvert, however, refused to go quietly and three years after being blanked 11-0 on the same field the Cavaliers clawed back. Drayer belted a one-out homer in the sixth then Chroniger started the seventh with a single and later scored on a two-out double to left by Hughes. Moments later, a diving stop by Hughes prevented the Patriots from regaining the lead in the bottom of the seventh.
In the top of the eighth, played under international tie-breaking rules with Davis starting at second base, Calvert failed to push across the go-ahead run as Powell fanned DeBoer looking with two runners in scoring position. Northern finally prevailed in the bottom of the eighth when lead runner Aston Tameris scored on a bases loaded grounder by Brabson that Atherton fielded cleanly but her throw home pulled catcher Kineta Bradley off the plate.
"I thought it was good for my girls to be involved in a game like this," said Calvert coach Lauren Robison. "In previous years we've come here and been sent home in an hour. But today we battled a very good team for eight innings. We're not there yet but we're close."
"I thought my curveball was working early and then my rise [ball] was working later," said DeBoer, who took the loss while allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits while fanning 15 Patriots. "My defense made some great plays behind me."