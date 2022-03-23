One day after upending Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foe Leonardtown in the season opener for both teams, the Northern High School softball team suffered a tough 2-0 setback at Spalding on Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference game that was virtually decided in both halves of the third inning.
Northern (1-1) had downed Leonardtown, 7-1, one day earlier, but on Tuesday afternoon the Patriots found scoring chances few and far between against Cavaliers hurler Amaya Carvel and the Patriots were unable to capitalize on them. Northern senior pitcher Marissa Powell was nearly as good, limiting the Cavaliers to just two runs on five hits with both runs occurring in a pivotal third inning.
"That's what I told the girls after the game," said Northern 18th-year coach Robert Earl Radford, whose team will travel to longtime rival Huntingtown Friday, March 25. "The game really just came down to one or two at-bats in one inning. They came through with a couple of hits that just landed where we didn't have someone, but other than that I thought Marissa did a good job keeping them in check. We just didn't come up with the hits we needed."
Northern leadoff batter Sam Flowers had worked Carvel for a walk to start the game and later Reagan Powell would draw a two-out walk and take second on a passed ball. But with runners on second and third, Carvel fanned Northern's Jada Brooks to end the threat and would finish the game with 12 strikeouts, four more than Powell who had struck out six of the first seven Cavaliers to start the game.
"I thought my rise ball and my changeup were both working early," said Powell, who is headed to Lafayette College for softball. "They really didn't hit the ball hard. They just had a couple of balls that landed. It was a good learning experience against a really good team. Now, we just have to put this one behind us and be ready for Huntingtown on Friday."
Northern had another genuine chance to break the scoreless deadlock in the top of the third, but this one ended in sour fashion. Flowers, who is headed to Salisbury University for softball this fall, and catcher Sydney Parlett, who is headed to Lehigh University for softball, both worked Carvel for one-out walks then both successfully executed a double steal to give the Patriots runners on second and third.
Given the chance to help her own cause with two runners in scoring position in a scoreless duel, Powell hit a fly ball into shallow right field that the Cavaliers' Alyssa Derr charged and caught. Flowers tagged on the catch and raced home and appeared to beat Derr's throw to catcher Alex Bailey but the Patriots' senior was called out on Bailey's phantom, swipe tag that ended the inning.
Instead of taking a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the third, Northern was still involved in a scoreless duel with the Cavaliers and Spalding replied with the first and only runs of the game against Powell. Dani Kallas led off with a single to left then Jayden Petts delivered a one-out single and Ashlyn Bishop followed with a single to right that plated Kallas with the first run.
Spalding extended the lead to 2-0 when Carvel helped her own cause by scoring Bishop on a sacrifice fly to Flowers in center. Derr extended the inning when she reached on a fielding error by Reagan Powell, but the inning ended when Derr was erased at second attempting to advance on the same throwing error by Parlett that allowed Bishop to take third.
Northern had one last chance to make things interesting in the top of the seventh when Ashton Tameris reached on an error then Saryn Cundiff drew a two-out walk. But with two runners again on board for the Patriots, Carvel was able to escape unscathed when she induced Lindsey Dillon to ground out to short stop to end the contest.
"I thought Marissa was hitting her spots the whole game," Parlett said. "They just got a couple of soft hits that landed. Last year at this time I really felt like there was a lot of pressure on me to perform. But I feel a lot more relaxed this year. I can focus on having fun with my teammates and my classmates."