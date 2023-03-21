During his long tenure as the head softball coach at Northern High School, Robert Earl Radford has seen more than his fair share of siblings come through the program. But his current group, which hosts rival Huntingtown Friday, March 24, includes five sets of sisters, including a pair of twins who join another pair of twins that have returned as assistant coaches this spring.

Northern graduated a trio of senior stars last spring, including pitcher Marissa Powell, catcher Sydney Parlett and center fielder Sam Flowers, all of whom are enjoying solid freshman seasons at their respective colleges. This season a pair of former standouts, twins Kassidy and Kaylee Cross, have returned to coach at their high school alma mater, and they are among a bevy of siblings on the squad.


