On an overcast, cool and occasionally drizzly afternoon on May 25, a quartet of senior members of the Northern High School softball team refused to allow the elements to dampen their enthusiasm en route to a 21-0 victory over visiting Great Mills High School.
Northern (10-0) seniors Adrianna Wimmer, Alina Creek, Isabela Beach and Leanne Rupp have all made contributions to the team this spring and will be among the Patriots primary players in their forthcoming region and state tournament bids. Of the group, Wimmer is the only one that has signed for softball in college but Creek is looking to join her school's roster as a walk-on.
"We didn't get to have a season last spring," said Wimmer, who is headed to Frostburg State University for softball and nursing. "So, just to be able to have a season and have a senior day is great. Now we have the chance to play in a state tournament. I know the games are going to be intense and so are the next two weeks of practice."
Creek, who plans to attend Coastal Carolina University and attempt to walk on to the softball team, has enjoyed one final chance to be with her senior teammates and now is eager to have one last chance to compete for a 3A state championship this month.
"I really love the other three seniors," said Creek, who plans to major in sports communication and currently writes articles for the Northern online publications. "They're all like my best friends, so we're more than just good teammates. I am excited to have a chance to play for a state title my senior year."
Rupp, who is headed to the University of South Carolina to major in accounting, also enjoyed one last moment with her senior teammates.
"I am so grateful that we got to have a season and have this senior day," Rupp said. "The other three seniors are all good players and great teammates. Not being able to have a season last year was really difficult. So, being able to have a senior season and then have a chance to play for a state title means so much."
Beach, who is headed to Anne Arundel Community College this fall, had spent her freshman and sophomore seasons on the Patriots' junior varsity team then had her first season of varsity playing usurped by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Last year would have been my first season on varsity, so I missed having the chance to have a season and play for a state title," Beach said. "So, this year really means a lot. I'm excited to get to play in the state tournament and see what other teams are out there."
In the lopsided tally against Great Mills, Northern scored six unearned runs in the bottom of the first, added two more in the second, eight more on eight hits in the third then five runs on six hits in the fourth. Meanwhile, freshman pitcher Kat Brabson did her part to keep the contest abbreviated by blanking the Hornets on two hits.
"We mainly have a young team, so having this group of seniors with their skills and their leadership has really meant a lot to me and the younger players," Northern coach Robert Earl Radford said. "I'm glad they decided to have a state tournament this year. I'm especially happy for our seniors to have that chance."