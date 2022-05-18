Just over two weeks after they were blanked 5-0 by their longtime arch-rivals in their lone Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash, the Northern High School softball team got more than a hint of revenge on Tuesday afternoon when the Patriots upended visiting Huntingtown 9-1 in a 3A South Region tournament clash.
In their previous meeting in early May, Northern had been handcuffed throughout by Huntingtown sophomore pitcher Caitlin Morey and Patriots' senior ace Marissa Powell was only marginally effective in the 5-0 defeat. But on Tuesday afternoon Northern flipped the script and jumped on the visiting Hurricanes early as seniors Sam Flowers, Sydney Parlett and Powell set the tone at the plate in the first two innings.
"It all starts with Sam," Northern coach Robert Earl Radford said. "She sets the table for us in the leadoff spot, so we go as she goes. Today she led off the game with a double and Sydney drove her in, and Marissa also swung the bat well. Marissa was able to keep their hitters off balance today and we gave her some support early."
Longtime Huntingtown coach Mike Johnson did not have to look far for the main culprit to his team's unscheduled season finale on Tuesday. On a day when his ace hurler was touched for nine runs, seven earned, on nine hits in four innings and his lineup was limited to one run on four hits, Johnson admitted the blame for the defeat rested squarely on his shoulders.
"To be perfectly honest, I did not have these girls ready," Johnson said. "They worked hard all season in practice, but I did not have them ready today. This loss was clearly on me. Northern's a very good team and you can't make mistakes against them. We made physical mistakes, we made mental mistakes and it always seemed like one would compound the other."
After Powell limited Huntingtown to an infield single by Starra Murphy in the top of the first, Northern wasted little time getting her the lead. Flowers led off the with a double then scored immediately when Parlett followed with a single to center. Parlett advanced to third on the errant throw home then she scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Powell.
Flowers again sparked the Patriots' attack in the third. She led off the with a bloop single to left then took second on a fielding error. After Parlett was intentionally walked, Powell worked Morey for a walk then Katerina Brabson followed with a single to left that scored Flowers. Jade Brooks forced in a run when she was hit by a pitch, Ashton Tameris added a sac fly then Jada Brooks followed with a two-run single that extended the lead to 7-0.
"We talked about coming in today and being a lot more aggressive early," Flowers said. "We knew that we had to score first. Once we got the lead, we kept staying after it. Marissa pitched a great game. She was a lot more confident today and it helped pitching with the lead. A lot of us are seniors, so we're not about to let them come in here and beat us on our field."
Not only was Powell superb in the circle on Tuesday, limiting the Hurricanes to one run on four hits while fanning seven, she helped seal the verdict at the plate. After Flowers reached on another error by the Huntingtown left fielder, Powell belted a two-out, two-run homer over the fence in left that accounted for the game's final runs.
"I thought it had a chance when I hit it," Powell said. "I had come close a couple of times earlier this season and the left fielder always seemed to come down with it. Scoring those two runs early helped me relax. I thought mu curveball and my rise ball were both working today."
Huntingtown finally ended Powell's bid for a shutout in the top of the sixth courtesy of its lone, two-out rally of the day. Murphy reached on her second hit of the day then senior Kailey Smith followed with a double off the fence in right center that scored Murphy. But Powell escaped further harm by retiring Ashley Shawyer on a fly ball to Flowers in center then retired the Hurricanes in order in the seventh.