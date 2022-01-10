Roughly one month after they captured their respective conference and state championships, coaches and players from both the Northern High School and St. Mary's Ryken High School football teams had one last chance to celebrate their accomplishments on Sunday, Jan. 2.
Northern marched to its first 3A state championship in program history by upending previously undefeated Linganore 28-23 on Dec. 4 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, while St. Mary's Ryken toppled Archbishop Carroll 24-12 to claim its third straight WCAC Metro Division Championship one week earlier at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Both teams have earned ample acclaim since attaining those titles, but last Sunday they were among 11 teams invited to participate in the Baltimore Ravens' annual "Championship Day" celebration at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, which honors the Maryland and Washington, D.C., private and public football teams that earned state or conference titles each fall.
As might be expected amid current COVID-19 protocols throughout the state, the celebration was scaled down considerably. In years past, entire teams were permitted onto the field at M&T Bank Stadium and combined to form the introductory tunnel as the Ravens ran onto the field. But this year only coaches and team captains could take part in the pre-game ceremony, though all teammates were offered tickets to the special game.
"They did it a lot differently this year," said Northern coach Rich Holzer, a former assistant coach at Westlake as well as head coach at Parkdale, Meade and Mt. St. Josephs's high schools. "When I first got the notice from the Ravens and let our kids and parents know we had 40 kids coming. But then when I found out that only the captains could take part on the field most of them dropped off."
St. Mary's Ryken sent 45 players to the celebration on Jan. 2, with captains Terrence McCauley, Kaylen Perez, Jordan Scarbrough and London Thomas joining assistant coach Gary Wynn on the field before the game. The Knights' coach Aaron Brady was attending a family function and did not make the trip, but it marked the third time in the last four years that numerous Knights were able to attend.
"It always seem to fall on the same weekend when I have a family outing over the holidays in Pennsylvania," said Brady, who went 34-11 during his five years at St. Mary's Ryken and has since resigned to pursue other opportunities. "But a lot of the guys were able to go. We didn't take a bus this year, but we had 45 guys there. They were impressed with being on the field watching those guys at full speed. They're truly amazing athletes."
Brady resigned as the Knights coach not long after the team toppled Carroll for the WCAC Metro Division Championship, but he still works at the school. Wynn, who was the Knights' offensive coordinator under Brady and spent two years there with former coach Jerry Franks, is among the candidates seeking to fill the vacant position for the 2022 season.
On a balmy, January afternoon when temperatures hovered in the mid-60s throughout the day, the local champions were treated to a close NFL contest. Baltimore led through much of it, but the Rams rallied for a 20-19 victory over the host Ravens when Matthew Stafford connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a touchdown toss with less than one minute remaining.