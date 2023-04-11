In a sport where love literally means nothing, there was truly little separating the visiting Calvert High and host Northern High tennis teams in the early stages of their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference league match on Monday afternoon, although the Patriots eventually prevailed courtesy of their doubles teams.

On the main court near the entrance of Northern High, where the boys and girls singles matches took center stage in the bright sunset on a splendid spring afternoon, Northern handily won the opening two boys' singles matches while the Cavaliers countered by taking both the girls' singles matches, which were far more contentious than the final score indicated.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews