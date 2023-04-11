Calvert High School junior Nicole Martin returns a serve in her girls' number one singles match against Northern's Kelsey Weinert on Monday. Martin rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the opening set to take the match, 6-4, 6-3 at Northern.
Calvert High School senior Hunter Klotz follows through on a serve in the first set of Monday's boys' number one singles match against Northern's Dominic Ervin. Klotz was eventually toppled in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, in that match at Northern on Monday.
Northern High School's Kelsey Weinert follows through on a serve in her girls' number one singles match against Calvert's Nicole Martin. Weinert led early in the first set but eventually Martin prevailed in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, at Northern on Mondat.
Northern High School senior Dominic Ervin follows through on his return in the first set of Monday's boys' number one singles match against Calvert senior Hunter Klotz. Ervin won that match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, on Monday afternoon.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In a sport where love literally means nothing, there was truly little separating the visiting Calvert High and host Northern High tennis teams in the early stages of their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference league match on Monday afternoon, although the Patriots eventually prevailed courtesy of their doubles teams.
On the main court near the entrance of Northern High, where the boys and girls singles matches took center stage in the bright sunset on a splendid spring afternoon, Northern handily won the opening two boys' singles matches while the Cavaliers countered by taking both the girls' singles matches, which were far more contentious than the final score indicated.
In the girls' number one singles match, Northern's Kelsey Weinert gained the upper hand on Calvert junior Nicole Martin early and led 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 in the first set of that contest. But Martin turned things around at point, rallied to take the opener then carried that momentum into the second set of the match and eventually forged a 6-4, 6-3 victory over her Patriots counterpart.
"Really, I thought today was due to my serves," said Martin, who also played volleyball last fall and girls basketball in the winter for the Cavaliers. "I think my serves have really improved since the start of the season. I still need to work on my backhand. But I'm always looking to improve every day."
In the boys' number one singles match on an adjacent court at Northern, Patriots' senior Dominic Ervin made quick work of Calvert senior Hunter Klotz. In a match fitting two players who typically play number two singles but were elevated to number one on Monday due to injuries, Ervin prevailed in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.
"I thought the sun was effecting me in a couple of instances," said Ervin, who also played boys soccer for the school and plans to attend the University of Maryland this fall. "I just tried to keep focused on what I needed to do. I thought my serves were pretty good today and I was happy with my forehand. My main goal now is to get past the first round of the SMAC tournament."
Ervin's teammate, Eric Howard, also recorded a sweep over Calvert's Braden White, 6-0, 6-1, while the Cavaliers' Lucy Coleman continued the early theme by sweeping Northern's Zara Ahmad, 6-2, 6-1.
Northern won four of the five doubles matches against Calvert to earn the overall win.
Coincidentally, both squads will be back in action April 14 with away matches in Charles County. Calvert will head to Lackey, while Northern travels to McDonough to face the Rams.