Northern High School volleyball coach Bobby Gibbons talks to his starting players prior to the start of Monday’s 3A State semifinal match against Crofton High School at Arundel High. The Patriots upended the Cardinals in four sets, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20, 25-15 to advance to Wednesday’s 3A State Championship match against. at Harford Community College.
Northern High School volleyball coach Bobby Gibbons, left, junior setter Reese Courtney and seniors Alexa Caronello, Maya Johnson and Dannie Kline proudly hold the ceremonial runner-up trophy after the Patriots were upended by North Hagerstown in four sets in the 3A State Volleyball Championship match at Harford Community College on Wednesday evening.
Northern High School volleyball players begin their initial warmups prior to the start of the 3A State Volleyball Championship match against North Hagerstown on Wednesday evening at Harford Community College. The Patriots were eventually upended by the Hubs in four sets on Wednesday as North Hagerstown prevailed 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the Northern High School volleyball team made the extended commute to Harford Community College in Bel Air for the 3A state championship match against North Hagerstown on Wednesday evening, the Patriots realized they would be facing their toughest opponent of the season while doing so on the biggest stage.
Through the first two sets the two teams were virtually inseparable and each team prevailed narrowly, 25-23, in what proved to be a foreshadowing of an extended outing. But in both the third and fourth sets, North Hagerstown (22-2) simply executed at a higher level and the Hubs controlled the last two games en route to upending the Patriots for the 3A state title, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15.
At times, Northern (17-2) executed flawlessly with libero Dannie Kline passing the ball to setter Reese Courtney who effectively got the ball to senior hitters Maya Johnson, Alexa Caronello and Alex Jurney and freshman Avery Caronello for crucial points. Johnson, in one of her best performances of the season despite the four-set defeat, recorded 10 kills in the opener and 24 for the match.
“Our game plan was to have Reese get the ball to Maya as often as possible and she did that,” said Northern coach Bobby Gibbons. “It truly was like watching a heavyweight fight. Both teams really went all-out for four sets. My girls left it all out on the floor. I could not be prouder of the effort they gave me tonight.”
During the post game media session, Johnson and Kline were both visibly emotionally and physically drained and both spoke highly of their teammates in their final match together. Courtney, who still has another year remained at the school, also gave high marks to the departing seniors for their performance at the state finals and throughout the season.
“We definitely left it all out there,” Johnson said. “We knew this was going to be a tough match, but we never gave up.”
“We put in so much hard work running and practicing to get here,” Kline said. “This was my first time playing in a state tournament. We went out and gave it our all on every point.”
In hindsight, Northern came painstakingly close to taking the first two sets. With Alexa Caronello serving, the Patriots forged a 20-18 lead, but the Hubs rallied for a 25-23 victory by ending the set on a 7-3 run with setter Aubrey Chamberlain and hitters Gabrielle Grantham-Medley and Armani Kenney combining for kills at the most crucial stage of the opener.
A long service run from Johnson midway through the second set propelled the Patriots to a 17-14 lead. Each time the Hubs trimmed the deficit to a point, however, Northern responded with a side-out kill as Courtney set Johnson and Caronello for points that enabled the Patriots to forge an identical 25-23 victory to truly even the match at one game apiece.
But North Hagerstown dominated the third set, vaulting to a commanding 17-7 lead with Marley Knight serving and later another service run from Grantham-Medley extended the margin to 21-8 and the Hubs cruised to a 25-14 victory. Neither team could gain the upper hand early in the fourth set, but the Hubs finished with a flourish and on an extended 10-2 run to seal the verdict.
Two days earlier in the 3A state semifinals against Crofton of Anne Arundel County at Arundel High School, Northern prevailed in four sets, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20 and 25-15 in a match where the Patriots were clearly the superior team. Northern won the first set comfortably then allowed the second set to slip through its grasp before closing out by taking the next two games, eventually outscoring the Cardinals 100-76.
“My hat’s off to Crofton,” Gibbons said after that match. “They’re basically a new school and here they are in the state semifinals. Our girls really played well tonight. We served very well and we executed very well, especially in the third and fourth sets.”
Northern used early service runs from Maya Johnson and Alex Jurney to gain a 16-6 lead just past the midway point of the first set and the Patriots were never truly threatened. Jurney recorded two more service winners later that nearly ended the set and Avery Caronello successfully served for match point when setter Reese Courtney set Alexa Caronello for the decisive kill.
Crofton started the second set quickly and led 15-8 before the Patriots embarked on an extended rally that eventually propelled them to a 24-22 lead with Alexa Caronello serving. The youthful Cardinals displayed ample resolve and eventually rallied for a 27-25 victory to even the match at one game apiece. Each of the next two sets, however, would play out far more favorably for the Patriots.
Northern gained a slight advantage midway through the pivotal third set and the Patriots rebuffed a late Cardinals’ rally and edged away for a 25-20 victory. Through the early stages of the fourth set the two teams were tied at every point until 10-10, at which point the Patriots embarked on the decisive run to close out the Cardinals.
Five straight service winners from Courtney vaulted the Patriots to a 16-10 lead and later brief runs from Johnson and Jurney extended the Northern advantage to 23-13. Northern was unable to seal it with Avery Caronello serving but did so when Crofton’s last serve sailed wide During the most pivotal stretch of that game, Crofton went nine consecutive servers without recording a single point.