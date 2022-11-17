When the Northern High School volleyball team made the extended commute to Harford Community College in Bel Air for the 3A state championship match against North Hagerstown on Wednesday evening, the Patriots realized they would be facing their toughest opponent of the season while doing so on the biggest stage.

Through the first two sets the two teams were virtually inseparable and each team prevailed narrowly, 25-23, in what proved to be a foreshadowing of an extended outing. But in both the third and fourth sets, North Hagerstown (22-2) simply executed at a higher level and the Hubs controlled the last two games en route to upending the Patriots for the 3A state title, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews