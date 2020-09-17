During their previous seasons together as members of the Northern High School volleyball team, Patriots seniors Allie Droneberger and Gabby Elbrecht would not have far to travel once their practices ended.
But this year, as most are aware by now, is anything but normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic and student-athletes accustomed to participating in fall sports are forced to find other ways to stay mentally and physically prepared for the delayed start to the season sometime in 2021. Droneberger, Elbrecht and several of their younger teammates have found a way to adapt to the changes.
With schools closed to students for academics and athletics, the Patriots have continued to hone their skills at the Athletic Performance Incorporated building in Anne Arundel County for two hours each Thursday evening. Inside the spacious, busy complex the Northern players, still stinging slightly from last year’s 3A State title setback to Magruder High School of Montgomery County, have taken the first steps toward redemption.
“It’s great to be able to have a place to work out and practice,” said Droneberger, an outside hitter who is still considering one Division I and two Division II colleges for 2021. “We usually get here three nights each week. It’s great to be inside instead of just running the track of playing on the grass.”
“The one thing that I’ve learned the most is you can never take anything for granted,” Gelbrecht, a setter, added. “We’re just both hoping that we can get back to school and then have a season. It would be difficult not to be able to have a senior season. But these practices have really helped us. I can’t imagine going a year without playing volleyball.”
Northern volleyball coach Bobby Gibbons does not attend the workout sessions at API, but he is pleased that his potential returning starters are seeking to enhance their skills at alternate sites. Northern graduated three starters from last year’s state runner-up squad, but the Patriots have nine seniors and a junior returning with three years of varsity experience.
“We’re definitely going to miss the three seniors we lost,” said Gibbons, who will also coach the Northern baseball team in 2021. “We’re losing some offense. But we have 10 girls back with varsity experience, including our nine seniors. Allie and Gabby have been good about playing three nights each week with BAVA. Allie is a two-time team captain and she’s like my main contact point for the practices and workouts.”
Droneberger, who is also a member of the Northern girls indoor and outdoor track teams, boasting a 3A state title in the high jump as a sophomore in 2019 — there was no 2020 spring season — admits her main motivation is a possible return trip to the University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum for the 3A state semifinals and finals.
“I still don’t think I have gotten over it,” Droneberger said of last year’s state final setback to Magruder High, ending the Patriots’ bid for an undefeated season. “It still hurts to think about it. But it has definitely given us motivation to come back stronger. I know I’ll be ready when the season does finally start.”
“I don’t care if we play an abbreviated season,” Elbrecht added. “I just want to be able to have a senior season. I can’t imagine what it would be like not having one. But it’s something out of our control.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews