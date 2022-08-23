Northern High School volleyball players compete in an intra-squad scrimmage during the latter portion of practice on Monday afternoon as the Patriots prepare for their season opener at South River on Sept. 7.
Northern High School volleyball players compete in an intra-squad scrimmage during the latter portion of practice on Monday afternoon as the Patriots prepare for their season opener at South River on Sept. 7.
Northern High School volleyball players compete in an intra-squad scrimmage during the latter portion of practice on Monday afternoon as the Patriots prepare for their season opener at South River on Sept. 7.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School volleyball players work on several drills on the latter end of practice on Monday as the Patriots prepare for the season opener at South River on Sept. 7.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School volleyball players compete in an intra-squad scrimmage during the latter portion of practice on Monday afternoon as the Patriots prepare for their season opener at South River on Sept. 7.
Following a solid 2021 campaign in which his team reached the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and 3A South Region title matches, Northern High School volleyball 10th-year coach Bobby Gibbons can readily accept that the Patriots have already been branded as the preseason favorite to attain both crowns this fall.
Northern, which won the 2015 and 2017 titles under Gibbons, has a solid group of returning players that includes senior outside hitter Maya Johnson, senior outside hitter Alexa Caravello, senior libero Dannie Kline and junior setter Reese Courtney. Last fall the youthful Patriots suffered five-set defeats to Leonardtown in the SMAC title match and Huntingtown in the region final, but both the Raiders and Hurricanes have since been hit hard by graduation.
"Both of those teams I suspect will be very good again this year, but they lost a lot of senior starters and we have everyone back," Gibbons said after Monday's practice. "Leonardtown and Huntingtown always have a lot of talent, so they'll be good again this season. But our goal is to be in the SMAC championship game again and get back in the region final."
Northern will open the season on Sept. 7 at South River of Anne Arundel County then will return home for its first intra-county SMAC opener against Calvert High. Although Gibbons and his coaching staff are not looking too far ahead, undoubtedly Patriots players and their fans have two other dates already circled on the calendar — Sept. 28 at Leonardtown and Oct. 17 at Huntingtown.
"We have a lot of talent on this year's team," Gibbons said. "We also have plenty of varsity experience and plenty of depth. The main goal for us, as coaches, is to get all of the girls to gel together throughout the season. Everyone needs to know their role on every play. We have to have great team chemistry if we're going to reach all of our goals this season."
Leonardtown graduated senior outside hitter Sam Newton, the 2021 conference player of the year, along with middle hitter Shannen Litten and setter Kira Snyder, while the Hurricanes parted with outside hitter Alyssa Nuthall, setter Grace Sawyer and libero Jenna Catlett. Even longtime Raiders' coach Steve Correll contends that Gibbons has the team to beat in 2022.
"We have to play fast and play smart and we have to stay healthy," Gibbons said. "You never know how the season is going to play out. I think we have an excellent group of players and there's definitely a lot of talent on this team. Leonardtown and Huntingtown are both going to be good. I was very pleased with how 2021 went because of how far we got, but the goals are even higher this year knowing what we have back from last year."