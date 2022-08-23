Following a solid 2021 campaign in which his team reached the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and 3A South Region title matches, Northern High School volleyball 10th-year coach Bobby Gibbons can readily accept that the Patriots have already been branded as the preseason favorite to attain both crowns this fall.

Northern, which won the 2015 and 2017 titles under Gibbons, has a solid group of returning players that includes senior outside hitter Maya Johnson, senior outside hitter Alexa Caravello, senior libero Dannie Kline and junior setter Reese Courtney. Last fall the youthful Patriots suffered five-set defeats to Leonardtown in the SMAC title match and Huntingtown in the region final, but both the Raiders and Hurricanes have since been hit hard by graduation.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews