Northern High School junior Reese Courtney, seniors Alexa Caronello and Maya Johnson and libero Dannie Kline are all smiles while surrounding the ceremonial plaque after the Patriots swept visiting Huntingtown in straight sets on Wednesday to capture the 3A South Region title.
Northern High School’s Alex Jurney launches a jump serve in the first game of Wednesday’s 3A South Region final against Huntingtown. Jurney and the Patriots swept the visiting Hurricanes, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22, to capture the 3A South Region title on Wednesday.
Huntingtown High School senior Emma Huth launches a jump serve in the opening set of Wednesday’s 3A South Region final match at Northern. Huth and the Hurricanes were swept by the host Patriots in straight sets on Wednesday, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22.
Huntingtown High School volleyball players Jillian Catlett, left, Katy Swanson and Kaleigh Wiseman prepare for a Northern serve in the opening set of Wednesday’s 3A South Region final. Northern eventually swept the Hurricanes in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22, to garner the region title and earn a berth in the 3A State semifinals.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
One year after seeing their season ended against the same opponent, at the same site and in the same round of the playoffs, the Northern High School volleyball swept visiting Huntingtown on Wednesday evening in the 3A South Region final at attain a hint of revenge that had been 12 months in waiting.
Huntingtown had upended Northern in five sets last year in the 3A South Region final and the Hurricanes had handed the Patriots their lone setback earlier this year in a five-set match at Huntingtown. On Wednesday evening, however, it was Northern that emerged with a victory in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 to vault the Patriots into the 3A State quarterfinals.
“We’ve been waiting for this night since last year,” said Northern coach Bobby Gibbons. “They came here and beat us in the region final last year and that loss has stayed with us since then. They beat us earlier this year, too, but it was that loss in the region final here last year that really has been our motivation for getting back here.”
In its five-set victory over Northern last month, Huntingtown had simply executed at a higher level. But the chemistry and cohesiveness that carried the Hurricanes to that narrow triumph in October virtually vanished on Wednesday as the visitors’ execution declined while the host Patriots perhaps played their best match of the season.
“We just came out tonight with a lot more energy,” said Northern libero Dannie Kline. “A lot of it was being at home. But we have been working really hard in practice to get ready for them. We just played much better than we did the last time we saw them. Our serves, our sets, our hitting was much, much better. It’s exciting to be playing in the state quarterfinals.”
As expected, the two teams began the match on almost even terms, trading side out points on attacks, attack errors and service errors. But the Patriots gained some initial breathing room when senior Alexa Caronello recorded three straight service winners for a 13-7 lead and later Avery Caronello ended the opener with an ace and another winner.
Huntingtown, which needed five sets to dispatch Chopticon two nights earlier in the region semifinals, gained the upper hand midway through the second set and forged a 17-12 lead with senior Emma Huth serving. But a sideout kill from Northern’s Maya Johnson ended that run and that was immediately followed by service runs from Northern junior setter Reese Courtney and Johnson that vaulted the hosts to a 22-18 lead and eventual four-point victory.
Courtney proved even more valuable as the setter over the course of the match, lofting the ball to Johnson, Caronello and Alex Jurney for crucial kills, many of which sparked brief runs from the Patriots or ended brief ones by the Hurricanes. Her contributions reached a zenith in the third set when she recorded three straight service winners and twice set Johnson and Jurney once for kills.
“I just think we came out and played a lot better than we did the last time we faced them,” Courtney said. “Our passes were great and I had so many girls to set that were able to put the ball away. Getting that match point at the end was kind of surreal. I have never been a part of a region title team before.”
Northern appeared on the cusp of ending the third set quickly when one of its rallies was extinguished by an inexplicable carry call against Johnson. On a night when other borderline attack errors were overlooked, Johnson was whistled for a violation that erased a kill off a Courtney set and thwarted a Patriots rally. Huntingtown stayed close until a service run by Johnson gave the visitors a 17-13 lead and later a pair of service winners from Courtney ended the match.
“Northern just played much better than we did,” said Huntingtown senior Emma Huth. “They played at a very high level. We didn’t have our best match tonight, but give Northern credit. They have some great hitters and they were able to put the ball away tonight.”
While Northern advanced to a 3A state quarterfinal match, SMAC champion Leonardtown saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when the Raiders were upended by South River of Anne Arundel County, three sets to one. Leonardtown’s only previous loss this season came against Northern, but the Raiders owned two victories over Huntingtown, including the SMAC title match.