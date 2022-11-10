One year after seeing their season ended against the same opponent, at the same site and in the same round of the playoffs, the Northern High School volleyball swept visiting Huntingtown on Wednesday evening in the 3A South Region final at attain a hint of revenge that had been 12 months in waiting.

Huntingtown had upended Northern in five sets last year in the 3A South Region final and the Hurricanes had handed the Patriots their lone setback earlier this year in a five-set match at Huntingtown. On Wednesday evening, however, it was Northern that emerged with a victory in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 to vault the Patriots into the 3A State quarterfinals.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews