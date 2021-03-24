During the early stages of their second set against visiting Patuxent High School on Monday evening, the Northern High volleyball team struggled in several areas and trailed the visiting Panthers, 11-4 and later 15-9. But the Patriots' seniors were not about to let the visitors spoil their senior night celebration plans.
Northern (2-0) rallied from the modest deficit in the second set to win that game, 26-24, with senior setter Gabby Elbrecht and outside hitter Allie Droneberger, both have which have already committed to colleges this fall, accounting for the final three points. The Patriots eventually swept the visiting Panthers, 25-15, 26-24, 25-19, with all six seniors contributing to the cause.
"That second set was really my fault," said Northern volleyball coach Bobby Gibbons. "I did a poor job having them prepared for that second set. We were not pumped up enough and that was on me. But then they started to get the passes back to Gabby and she got the ball to Allie for the last several points."
Droneberger, who is headed to California University of Pennsylvania, also enjoyed several service runs during match. She had a pair of aces early in the first set that vaulted the Patriots to a 10-3 lead and later she added three more winners as the Patriots owned a comfortable 22-11 lead, eventually ending the opener on a service winner from Elbrecht.
Patuxent started the second set quickly, owning leads of 7-1, 11-4 and later 15-9 courtesy of service runs from Ema Heinhorst, Seun Kintunde and Alayna Sievert. But the Patriots battled back to draw even at 16-all following an extended service run from senior libero Sydney Brooke and later with senior Makenzie DeToto service the Patriots overhauled the Panthers when Elbrecht set Droneberger for three straight kills to end the second set.
"We finally just had to go back to doing what we know we're capable of doing," said Elbrecht, who is headed to Suffolk University to play volleyball and major in sports marketing. "We started off slow that second set, but once we got back into a good rhythm we made the plays and turned it around. Our goal all season has been to go undefeated at get to the conference championship [on April 16]."
Brooke gave the Patriots an early lead in the third set and the Panthers never drew even thereafter. Brief service runs from Droneberger and DeToto enabled the hosts to forge a comfortable 16-8 lead midway through the set and the Patriots kept the Panthers at bay over the duration of the set. Fittingly, the match ended when Elbrecht set Droneberger for the final point.
"I was really proud of my girls the way they played the whole match," said Patuxent (0-2) coach Kevin Keller. "We did a lot of good things especially in that second set. We just couldn't finish. We had way too many service errors. I thought our serve-receives and passing and sets were good the whole night. We just gave away too many points on service errors that second set."
Monday's match featured two of the best setters in the conference in Elbrecht and Sievert, two of the premier outside hitters in Droneberger and Patuxent senior Jasmin Johnson and two of its best liberos in Brooke and Patuxent senior Emma Poteet. Northern had swept county foe Calvert in its only previous match, while the Panthers were upended by Great Mills in five sets in their first match.