In what was likely the first of two meetings between the two squads with the playoffs slated to begin this Monday, the Leonardtown High School volleyball team remained undefeated by sweeping Northern, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 on Monday evening.
Leonardtown (7-0) did everything well throughout all three games on April 5, although the Raiders hardly rely on their upperclassmen. In fact, the core group of Leonardtown's starting lineup is juniors and three of them, setter Kira Snyder, middle hitter Shannen Litten and outside hitter Sam Newton, were among the key principal players in Monday's sweep.
"It's so exciting to be able to beat them," said Newton, who intends to major in journalism in college. "Northern always has such a great team and it's been a long time since we've beaten them. I certainly wasn't expecting us to sweep them. They definitely have a really good team and I think we'll see them again next Friday."
Players and coaches from both teams were clearly not looking past their rivals heading into the start of next week's playoffs, but most of them are clearly expecting to see one another next Friday, April 16, for the Chesapeake Championship. Both teams arrived with unblemished records and Northern had yet to drop a set prior to being swept on Monday.
"I'm sure we'll see them again next week," Litten said. "They're a really good team and they were missing a couple of players tonight. I thought we did a lot of things really well. We all served well, we passed well and Kira did a great job setting all of the hitters."
Northern (5-1) coach Bobby Gibbons and senior outside hitter Allie Droneberger did not want to make any excuses for Monday's three-set setback, but the Patriots were without four players, including two starters, due to COVID-19 protocol. Gibbons noted the quartet is set to return on Monday for the opening round of the playoffs and all four should be available throughout the week-long postseason tournament.
"They just flat-out beat us tonight," Gibbons said. "They did a better job of serving and passing and setting than we did. I am hoping to have everyone back on Monday and then we can start to get ready for a playoff run. We were missing four girls, but that's not the reason we lost. We got outplayed."
Neither of the first two sets were competitive as Northern clearly looked lackluster without senior setter Gabby Elbrecht and libero Sydney Brooke. After dropping the first set 25-13, the Patriots found themselves in a 20-12 hole until Karoline Kampsen brought the visitors back to 20-16 before Newton ended the rally with a kill. Leonardtown ended the second set with a brief run capped by a kill from Julia Bobrowski.
Leonardtown sprinted to a 9-3 lead early in the third set, but the Patriots rallied to get within 9-7 on a service run from senior Mackenzie Detoto, drew even on serves from Samiah Gross and garnered their first lead of the match at 14-12 on service winners from Alexa Caronella. But the Patriots rally and momentum ended with a service error and the visitors never recovered.
Newton followed with a pivotal service run of her own to stake the Raiders to a 17-14 lead and later runs from Bobrowski and Campbell Jameson carried the hosts to the sweep. Northern failed to get a single point from its final three servers, two of which committed service errors. Litten had a sideout point off a block and ended the match with a kill off a Snyder set.
"We didn't have a lot of time to prepare to play without some of those other girls," Droneberger said. "Leonardtown played really well. We're hoping to come back here next week and play them again. Maybe by then we'll have everyone back and we can give them a much better match."