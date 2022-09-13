Northern High School senior Maya Johnson prepares to launch a serve in the opening set of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference match against Calvert. Johnson and the Patriots rallied from a 20-17 deficit to take the opener 25-22 and eventually swept the Cavaliers on Monday.
Calvert High School volleyball players huddle near center court prior to the start of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference match at Northern. The Cavaliers led the opener 20-17, but eventually dropped the first set en route to being swept by the host Patriots on Monday.
Calvert High School senior Grace Atherton prepares for a serve in the opening set on Monday against Northern. Atherton and the Cavaliers led 20-17 late in the first set but eventually dropped the opener 25-22 and were swept by the host Patriots on Monday.
Calvert High School volleyball coach Tim Smith talks to his players prior to the start of the second set at Northern on Monday. Calvert squandered a late, 20-17, advantage in the opener and the Cavaliers were eventually swept by the host Patriots, 25-22, 25-8, 25-14 on Monday.
Even before the season began, the Northern High School volleyball team had garnered the role of future book favorite to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference having returned all of its starters and a healthy portion of reserves.
Through its first two matches this fall, Northern (2-0, 1-0 in SMAC) has done little to slight its own reputation, although Patriots' coach Bobby Gibbons would like to see his team arrive with a little more initiative. Northern actually dropped its first set against South River before upending the Seahawks in four games, then on Monday they rallied from a 20-17 deficit late in the opener to edge Calvert en route to a three-game sweep over the Cavaliers.
"One thing we have to take a look at is how to avoid these slow starts," said Gibbons, whose team swept Calvert 25-22, 25-8, 25-14 on Monday. "We lost our first game at South River the other day then today we were behind [20-17] before we finally turned it on. But we can't always depend on just turning on a switch whenever we want to."
In a game that was tied on seven different occasions, Calvert used a brief run with Emily Davis serving to take a 20-17 lead late in the first set. The Patriots drew even with senior Maya Johnson serving then pulled away late primarily with junior Alex Jurney serving for a 25-22 victory. Northern closed out the opener on an 8-2 run and that surge would carry over into the next two games.
In fact, Northern wasted little time gaining the upper hand in the second set as service runs from setter Reese Courtney, libero Dannie Kline, middle hitter Alexa Caronello and Jurney carried the Patriots to a comfortable victory. While the opener had been contentious from the outset, the second game highlighted the Patriots' serving skills and Johnson's ability to put away sets from Courtney.
"I think once we got into a good rotation and we started passing the ball to Reese, she was doing a great job setting Maya," Jurney said. "When I go back to serve I was looking at the defense and trying to find the best location. They seemed to have a little confusion in the back row at times, so that's where I kept hitting the ball on my serves."
Not surprisingly, a similar theme played out in the third set as the two teams were close early until Jurney gave the Patriots ample breathing room with six straight service winners that included a pair of aces and three other points in which Johnson delivered sets from Courtney for points and a 13-7 lead. Once the Patriots seized the momentum, the Cavaliers simply did not have an answer.
Both teams promptly spent the next one-third of the set trading points until Jurney basically ended the match with four straight service winners that included attack points from Courtney, Johnson and Kylee Sims. Calvert had stayed close initially thanks to seniors Grace Atherton and Megan Chroniger and Clara Wood, but in the second and third sets their execution faltered.
"I thought we came out and played with a lot of energy at the start," said Atherton, a key member of the Cavaliers' 2A state champion softball team last spring. "Once [Northern] turned it around it was tough for us to counter what they were doing. Their serves were really difficult to handle and when we stopped making good passes it was tough for us to score any points."