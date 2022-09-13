Even before the season began, the Northern High School volleyball team had garnered the role of future book favorite to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference having returned all of its starters and a healthy portion of reserves.

Through its first two matches this fall, Northern (2-0, 1-0 in SMAC) has done little to slight its own reputation, although Patriots' coach Bobby Gibbons would like to see his team arrive with a little more initiative. Northern actually dropped its first set against South River before upending the Seahawks in four games, then on Monday they rallied from a 20-17 deficit late in the opener to edge Calvert en route to a three-game sweep over the Cavaliers.

