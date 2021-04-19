Less than two weeks after they were swept by Leonardtown when they arrived missing several starters, the Northern High School volleyball team attained swift revenge on Friday afternoon by sweeping the host Raiders 25-16, 25-12 and 25-19.
Northern had been without two senior starters and two key reserves when it arrived at Leonardtown for its league encounter on April 5, but last Friday afternoon the Patriots had a complete roster on hand for the rematch. Eleven days after being swept by the host Raiders, the visiting Patriots were able to atone for that setback by handing Leonardtown its first loss of the season.
"It was great having everyone back for that match on Friday," said Northern volleyball coach Bobby Gibbons, who quickly shifted his attention to the Patriots' baseball team tryouts that began on Saturday afternoon. "Each one of those seniors can do a little bit of everything. Three of them will be playing in college for sure and another is going to try and walk-on."
Northern senior outside hitter Allie Droneberger ascended to the head of the class this fall, playing several matches without a quartet of teammates who were sidelined by the COVID-19 protocol. But with a full complement of players on Friday, Droneberger and her teammates were able to easily avenge a prior setback to the Raiders by upending the previously unbeaten team on its home floor. Droneberger promptly ended the match with a service ace.
"All six of those seniors really played at a high level on Friday," Gibbons said. "Allie just keeps getting better and better and she can play everything all the way around. She had some tremendous kills the other night and she was able to end the match with a jump serve for an ace. I could not be happier for all of my seniors. We're going to be young next year, but we'll be okay."
Northern had reached last Friday's title match by sweeping county foe Patuxent, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13, in the semifinals on Wednesday when seniors Droneberger, Gabby Elbrecht and Karoline Kampsen all made numerous invaluable contributions to the sweep. That same evening Leonardtown disposed of county rival Chopticon in straight sets. In last Friday's consolation match, Patuxent defeated Huntingtown in four sets.